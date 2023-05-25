Whether due to low viewership or high budgets, many popular series that counted several worldwide fans were canceled for different reasons over time, something that consequently and massively disappointed viewers, especially considering how well-liked said shows were and the potential they held if further seasons were to happen.

In truth, the premature ending of a TV series is not surprising news in recent times. Streaming services like Netflix are canceling more shows than ever for the mentioned reasons, and many fans can't understandably hold back their dismay. On Reddit, TV enthusiasts share which great canceled shows are worthy of viewership even after their tragic fates, from Altered Carbonto Mindhunter.

10 'Altered Carbon' (2018-2020)

Image via Netflix

Set in a distant future, this mind-bending sci-fi action series created by Laeta Kalogridis is a high-rated one on platforms like IMDb. Its plot centers around a prisoner (Anthony Mackie and Joel Kinnaman) who is reborn in a new body and must solve a murder to get his freedom.

When asked which canceled shows are still worth binge-watching, Ziids could not help praising Altered Carbon on the platform, and many agreed. "The first season is one of the best seasons of TV I’ve ever watched," they wrote. "Second season is a major step down imo for a number of reasons; still watchable and fairly enjoyable."

9 'Sense8' (2015-2018)

Image via Netflix

Yet another great and thought-provoking sci-fi series, the binge-worthy mystery Sense8 centers around eight strangers from polar opposite corners of the world as they suddenly realize they are all mentally connected. In the meantime, the characters learn that they must survive being hunted by those who see them as a threat.

The Lana and Lily Wachowski series (the directors of the iconic The Matrix movies) is a very well-regarded one, counting on a massive and highly determined fandom; proof of this is how it came back for a movie after its premature cancelation. "Sense8 isn't for everyone but for the people that connect with it, it's amazing," Dead_Starks commented. "I’m on my like [sixth] or [seventh] rewatch of Sense8 right now. Love that show so much," ISlothyCat replied.

8 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' (2020)

Image via Netflix

Following the 16-year-old fraternal-twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) as they embark on an adventure after joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter (Kadeem Hardison), this Kathleen Jordan series makes for an entertaining and light-hearted watch that will help audiences keep boredom at bay.

On Reddit, it is clear that many users loved the canceled series even more than they initially expected, including jeweldnile. "Teenage Bounty Hunters. Sadly only [one] season but definitely worth it," they said. "My partner and I were surprised at how good this show was. So much fun," WookieSmuggler replied.

7 'The OA' (2016-2019)

Image via Netflix

Starring Brit Marling (who was also the mastermind behind the series) as the previously blind Prarie who returns home after having gone missing for several years, The OA flashes back and forth in time, introducing audiences to a bizarre and never-seen-before story that many consider a miracle while others, a threat.

Regarded as one of "greatest seasons of sci-fi drama ever made" by cloud_t on the platform, the Brit Marling show counts on many admirers who believe its unseasonable finale deserved a proper ending. "Season two of The OA was sooooooooo out there. Obliterated the fourth wall and it was so great," Self_Blumpkin wrote.

6 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Image via ABC

Bryan Fuller's enthralling comedy-drama surrounding life and death, Pushing Daisies, centers on a pastry chef (Lee Pace) who can resurrect the dead and teams up with a cynical private detective (Chi McBride), a waitress (Kristin Chenoweth), and his childhood sweetheart (Anna Friel) to solve murders.

As it turns out, not only do Redditors love the series, but almost everything the director has laid their hands on. "Loved this, and most all of Bryan Fuller’s creations — Dead Like Me, Wonderfalls, Hannibal, etc. I think the writers’ strike put a way-too-soon end to Pushing Daisies," nodustspeck noted. "So incredibly imaginative, and so visually striking. Excellent production values."

5 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

Image via 20th Television

Set five hundred years in the future, the high-rated adventure drama Firefly stars Nathan Fillion, among other actors, and centers on a small spacecraft carrying a rebel crew as they attempt to travel across uncharted regions of the galaxy while also avoiding authority agents and warring groups.

"Surprised this isn’t higher up," Oz347 commented when a user mentioned the 2002 sci-fi show. Additionally, didyouwoof reflects on the fact that, despite the series being canceled, at least fans got a movie continuation of the series, much like Sense8. "At least we got Serenity, which was a great film, except for... I am a leaf on the wind," they remarked.

4 'I Am Not Okay With This' (2020)

Image via Netflix

This 2020 series hit the small screens during the pandemic. While viewership was seemingly not the problem, the costs were too high to keep the series going. Starring It's Sophia Lillis, the Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall show centers on a 17-year-old as she navigates through her life a year after the death of her father. In the meantime, she also discovers that she has superpowers.

"I Am Not Okay With This. It's a fantastic show and it's a short season. So pissed that it got canceled but it's a great watch if you like superpowers, teenage drama, and horror," SkipperPlays02 suggested on the platform. "Agree with this 100%. The kids in the show really felt like awkward kids and because it felt so real, when the supernatural stuff happened, I felt way more connected," bluebebluemoon added.

3 'Santa Clara Diet' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

This 2017 comedy horror starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant is a fan favorite. It tells the story of two married real estate agents who live in Santa Clarita. However, an unexpected change of events takes place when one of them dies.

On Reddit, users aren't afraid to showcase their dismay regarding Santa Clara Diet's cancelation. "I’m forever going to be pissed about Santa Clarita Diet," a user said. In another reply, Thx4Coming2MyTedTalk wrote, "When I cancel Netflix this year, I’m mentioning Santa Clarita Diet as my reason." The series' fate was attributed by Deadline to Netflix's cost-plus budget model.

2 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Image via NBC

This memorable late 1990s teen show illustrates two social groups at high school: the freaks and — you guessed it — the geeks. In an attempt to fit in, Linda Cardellini's character starts hanging out with a group of rebels, while her younger brother (John Francis Daley) navigates his freshman year with his closest friends.

There is hardly any doubt that the beloved Freaks and Geeks deserved a couple of seasons more, at least according to Redditors. When a user asked if anybody else did "NOT see the appeal to this show," TheManassaBaller did not hold back saying "No it's just you," with many people in accordance.

1 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

Taking place in the late 1970s, David Fincher's intriguing and award-winning series is based on the true story of how the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit began studying psychopaths, centering on two FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) who attempt to investigate the psychology behind murders, ultimately getting up close and personal with terrifying serial killers.

Possibly the most recommended show out of all (for very good reason), Mindhunter's cost wasn't Netflix budget-friendly. Although newer seasons weren't announced, users on the platform can't mention the series enough. "Not technically canceled but Mindhunter. Although I don’t expect we will ever get another season," The2034InsectWar wrote.

KEEP READING: Most Disappointing Series Finales, According to Reddit