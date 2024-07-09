The Big Picture Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison star in new holiday movie, Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, premiering November on Great American Family.

Bure plays a wedding planner who takes on a challenging last-minute Christmas Eve wedding.

Bure and Mathison are both well-known in the entertainment industry, with a range of TV roles and hosting experience.

The holiday season just got even better with this gleeful update from Great American Family! As TV Insider just revealed, two of the network’s greatest stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison, have been tapped to star in a new original holiday movie, Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, which will premiere this November as part of Great American Christmas 2024. This new film will join three other productions set for the holiday season, namely, A Vintage Christmas starring Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russell; Love at the Kettle starring Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega and A Christmas Less Traveled starring Bure and Eric Johnson.

For those looking forward to seeing the dynamic duo team up in Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, the movie stars Bure as Gracie, "who is Peachtree Inn’s perfect wedding planner and whose mantra, 'No problems, only solutions waiting to be discovered,' makes blushing brides’ dreams come true. When Charlie, played by Mathison, brings his sister and future brother-in-law to their former hometown of Butler, South Carolina, expecting to create a magical Christmas Eve wedding at the Inn for Lindsay and Josh, the trio is stunned when Gracie stubbornly declines the job, saying it is not possible to pull off the perfect wedding two weeks before Christmas. Eventually, Gracie relents and agrees to plan the wedding, only to discover there are more hurdles to overcome than expected."

Besides starring in Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells, Bure serves as an executive producer alongside Holly A. Hines, Eric Jarboe, Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, Gerald Webb, Paula Elle and Trevor McWhinney. Mick MacKay is producing, while supervising producers include Michael Shepard, Jonathan Shore and Robyn Wiener. Associate producers are David Oland and Trudi Thorwaldson, while the movie is directed by Elle from an original screenplay by Katie Main.

Bure and Mathison Are Entertainment Legends

Close

While Bure is popularly known for playing several roles in Hallmark Channel productions, including the title character in the adaptations of the Aurora Teagarden novel series, she gained widespread fame as D.J. Tanner in Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House. Also, the movie star often prides herself as a talk show panelist, serving as a co-host of The View from 2015 to 2016. On the other hand, Mathison, who has worked in the entertainment industry since the late nineties, is not only an actor but also a TV host. He is known for portraying Ryan Lavery in All My Children, for which he earned a series of accolades, including an Emmy nomination in 2002 and 2005.

Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells will premiere in November as part of the Great American Family’s fourth holiday season. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates!