The Big Picture A physical fight between friends of Ashley Darby and Candice Dillard Bassett during filming hasn't affected their potential future friendship.

The fight actually helped Dillard Bassett gain respect for Darby.

While their relationship isn't perfect, they are taking steps towards a better friendship and moving away from constant bickering as former beauty queens on the show.

Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett are the definition of "frienemies." Their friendship on The Real Housewives of Potomac has been a rollercoaster. So when a physical fight broke out during filming the Season 8 finale that involved one of Ashley's friends, fans wondered if it would somehow affect their relationship further in a negative manner. But according to Candiace, there was actually more good that came out of the mayhem. The fight involved Dr. Wendy Osefo’s friend Keiana Stewart and Ashley's friend Deborah Williams, the latter who accused Candiace's husband Chris of flirting with her in Season 7. TMZ captured the footage and showed Candiace grabbing a champagne bottle prepared to throw it if necessary. Candiace later explained that due to her own past fights on the show, she did so as a precaution. Ironically, Candiace says the fight, or at least the aftermath, made her see Ashley in a different light.

“The fight happened at the very end of filming,” Candiace told Page Six in an exclusive interview. “And we actually had a really pivotal and important conversation about that at the finale. It gave me a lot of respect for Ashley.” The situation reminded Candiace of the admiration she has for Ashley's mother, Sheila Matthews. “It was like, ‘OK, Sheila raised you... she raised you right,’” Candiace said. “I love Sheila.” While it is not a perfect solution to the back and forth that Ashley and Candiace often go through, it is a step in the right direction that the two are taking after the fight.

No More Battles Between Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett

Images from Bravo TV

Ashley and Candiace have bickered constantly since Candiace joined the show in Season 3, despite starting off as budding friends. Candiace has accused Ashley of being a pot stirrer, while Ashley has accused her co-star of being too invested in her personal business. Their friendship seemingly ended for good after a series of events, which began with Candiace questioning Ashley's desire to become a mother. Ashley later sided with Monique Samuels after her physical fight with Candiace in Season 5. From there, the two former beauty queens could never seem to get back on track, despite multiple attempts. The Season 8 trailer showcases ongoing issues between the two women. If both return for another season, it'll be interesting to see how their newfound friendship impacts the group.