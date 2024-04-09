The Big Picture Candiace Dillard-Bassett didn't want to work with Drew Sidora on her show in Chicago.

Dillard Bassett prefers to do business a certain way, going to friends first.

It's unclear if Sidora will respond to Dillard-Bassett's remarks as Dillard-Bassett focuses on other issues.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Drew Sidora worked together on a song in 2023 with the release of "Affirmations Pt. II." But that might be the only time we get to see the reality stars working with each other. Sidora was part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta while Dillard Bassett was part of The Real Housewives of Potomac, so it was surprising when, during Season 8 of Potomac, Dillard-Bassett talked about not wanting to work with Sidora during her show in Chicago.

During the second episode of the season, Dillard-Bassett was asked by her manager Nye if they should bring Sidora out as a special guest, since Sidora is a Chicago native. At the time, Dillard Bassett objected to the idea. "I don't feel like I need to do anything more musically with [Drew]," she said. "I sold out Chicago. I'm just saying, I don't need Drew or anyone of note to bring butts to the seats. Sorry, I'm tired."

When asked about it at the reunion by Andy Cohen, Dillard-Bassett explained a little more in detail why she didn't want to work with Sidora again. "I do business a certain way, and when I want to do business with someone that a friend knows, I go to the friend first. And that wasn't done. So, it just kind of left a weird taste in my mouth." Cohen then compared Sidora and Dillard-Bassett's beef to that of (reportedly) Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's that inspired the song "Bad Blood" off Swift's album 1989. "It's what 'Bad Blood' is about," Cohen said and Dillard Bassett was seemingly shocked to learn it. Saying "Is that what it's about?!"

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

Drew Sidora Hasn't Spoken About Any Issues With Candiace Dillard-Bassett

Now that Dillard Bassett is taking a break from The Real Housewives of Potomac, we might not hear anything else on the matter. Dillard Bassett did spend much of her time talking about her other issues with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant instead. We do not know if Sidora is returning for the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta or if she plans to respond to Dillard-Bassett's remarks.

Related Drew Sidora’s Son Was Used as a Pawn in Her Marriage to Ralph Pittman Accusations in Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's divorce drama are getting ugly. Ralph suggested the adoption storyline was about securing money.

From what Dillard Bassett said, this is seemingly just a situation where things were not done to her usual standards and she'd rather not repeat them. Until then, Dillard-Bassett is currently on tour, and her music can be downloaded on Apple Music.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 reunion part three airs Sunday, April 14 on Bravo at 8 PM. Episodes can also be streamed on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock