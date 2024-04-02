The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant faced off during RHOP Season 8 reunion.

Dillard Bassett admitted to liking tweets calling Bryant names.

Dillard Bassett is leaving RHOP Season 9, but may return in the future for reconciliation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 was not easy for Candiace Dillard Bassett. She was constantly fighting with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant and it didn't seem to be stopping. During the first part of the reunion for the reality series, we got to see Bryant and Dillard Bassett face off against each other after a season of Dillard Bassett tweeting about Bryant. Their feud began when Bryant tried to insinuate that Dillard Bassett's husband, Chris Bassett, tried to hit on her. It then spurred on Dillard Bassett not wanting anything to do with Bryant.

In part one of the reunion, we got to see how Bryant was feeling about everything that Dillard Bassett has said about her. “As I have watched the show, it’s, ‘F*ck Gizelle,'” Bryant recounted, saying Dillard Bassett's words about her. “‘Gizelle’s an imp [and] the devil. Gizelle is evil [and a] raggedy ass. Gizelle should be fired.'” In response to the comments, Dillard Bassett said “All true.” It was all to make the point that Dillard Bassett's words were one of the reasons why Bryant was receiving death threats from fans, in her eyes.

In turn, Dillard Bassett was not happy with that being put onto her. “Everyone up here, I believe, has received some form of a death threat. I think it is dangerous and extremely unfair to conflate me having an issue with her, with her then receiving death threats,” Dillard Bassett said. Even when Dillard Bassett admitted to liking some of the tweets about Bryant, she said it wasn't that big of a deal. "It’s no different than her going on her podcast and talking about me laughing and joking and adding sauce to a rumor.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Is Leaving 'RHOP'

As far as we know, Dillard Bassett is leaving the show and not returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac but it is not for forever. When she spoke about her exit, she stated: “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

It doesn't seem like her issues with Bryant have been, or will be resolved. Bryant has been firm in her stance that there's no hope for reconciliation, while Dillard Bassett has remained open.

