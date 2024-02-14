The Big Picture The Real Housewives of Potomac has become divided and viewers are tired of the same forced storylines and drama.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett has a flourishing music career and the potential to become a prominent artist like Cardi B.

Gizelle Bryant, as an OG, has been in the middle of everything and is a great mom, but her shady behavior and inability to move past issues may hinder her storyline.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has quickly become a fan favorite for the franchise and has had its staple core four OGS on the show since the beginning of the reality series. This show stood out because the ladies had genuine friendships before coming onto the show, and they showed viewers what it's like to be in the midst of the group during the first couple of seasons. It has introduced new housewives and has seen success with the newer additions. Still, it has come to a point where many of the friendships have switched as the years have gone by, and it is at a point where some friendships cannot be saved, and Bravo would have to come in and make a decision about who should stay or who should go. The group has been divided for the past three seasons, making viewers bored by the same forced storylines because no one can get along. Even though there may be drama throughout the whole group, the ones who are in the middle of everything and have started most of the drama are Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant.

When Candiace came onto the show, it seemed like she would have a great relationship with Gizelle, and they shared a bond by both going against past cast member Monique Samuels when she tried to hit Candiace during Season 5 of the show. Gizelle even had a great relationship with Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, but it all went downhill when Gizelle accused Chris of making her uncomfortable after the Season 6 reunion. This issue has been at the pinnacle of all arguments between the ladies of Potomac and the one that has brought the most consequences for the fact for all parties involved. With such a divided cast, Bravo should decide who to keep and discuss the pros and cons.

Candiace Dillard Bassett's Booming Music Career Is an Asset to 'RHOP'

With Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Bravo can see someone's music career flourish. Many Bravo celebrities have tried to become singers or actors during their rise to popularity. For example, Scheana Shay from Vanderpump Rules has attempted to have a music career for a long time. Candiace is unique in her job because she is a good singer and has worked to take this career seriously. It would be in Bravo's best interest to keep her to see how she could become one of the following prominent artists since she has been touring her latest albums and has also taken on an acting career. If she follows the proper steps and continues on this path of success, she can become the next Cardi B.

Besides her music career, she did have the opportunity to get married while on the show, and viewers have the chance to see how her marriage has flourished since they said, "I do." Her marriage with Chris has been a rollercoaster since the start because of her financial situation with her mother, living at her mother's house while being engaged, having Chris be her manager at the beginning of her music career, and now dealing with the aftermath of the Gizelle drama. She and Chris have not had an easy marriage, but what is admirable about them is that they are still very united and will always have each other's back. Viewers have seen how much love they have for each other, and even though at the beginning Candiace may have been against becoming a mother, the thought started coming back to her after getting married and fixing her issues with her mother that she decided to take the next step in motherhood and start an IVF treatment during Season 6. If kept on the show, it will be a full circle moment to see Candiace become a mom.

When thinking of Candiace, viewers will automatically think of her shady comments towards the other ladies. It would be Potomac if audiences didn't hear "Not Today Neck" or call someone a "Sesame Street monster." Some of her statements may be low blows, but when everyone goes low, she hits all the hiiiiiigh notes.

Candiace may have many pros going for her, but she does have some cons going against her. Should she be kept on the show, Candiace must be in a difficult position to finally end her long feud with Ashley Darby. Before it was Gizelle vs. Candiace, it was always Ashley vs. Candiace. The two of them have not had a chance to fix their friendship, and many points have been against them. They have both thrown low blows at each other throughout every season, like Ashley having her friend Deborah say Chris Bassett was being creepy towards her, which he wasn't, or Candiace constantly attacking Ashley's decision to become a mother and the legal battle between Candiace and Ashley's ex-husband Michael Darby. Even though they haven't gotten along, there have been glimpses of the two of them sometimes being friends, bringing joy to the show. Candiace has to fix her situation with Ashley and Robyn Dixon, which may be a friendship that might take longer to resolve. Robyn and Candiace's friendship at the show's beginning was like a little sister's big sister moment, so for viewers to see their friendship crack because of Gizelle made RHOP challenging.

Even though Candiace has a flourishing career, it may be what drives her away from the show since it keeps growing and growing. Bravo would hit the jackpot if they could follow every step of her career, but she is becoming increasingly busy, so her schedule may not even work out for filming dates.

Gizelle Bryant Is the OG 'RHOP' Fans Love to Hate

The OG of Potomac has been in the middle of everything since the beginning. Gizelle Bryant has been a pillar for the franchise and one of the prominent cast members who has brought the most shade. By being an OG, Gizelle may have the upper hand on who should stay on the show because she has been on it since the beginning and has seen the ups and downs of every single one of the girls. Whether she has brought some of the down moments for the girls is different, but she has been through it all. Her friendship with Robyn Dixon has been essential to the show since she will always be there for her and have her back when she needs to, but she will also be the first one to call out Robyn if something doesn't seem right. The "Green-eyed bandits" have been at the center of a lot of drama; they need each other to shine on the show.

One of Gizelle's most admirable qualities is how great of a mom she is to her three daughters, and seeing them all grow up in front of the cameras has been a critical factor for her and her time on RHOP. Viewers have seen her family undergo many changes, mainly involving Gizelle's ex-husband. However, seeing how mature her daughter has been about situations with their dad has been good to watch and shows that Gizelle does an excellent job as a mother. Besides being a good parent, she has had her fair share of romances demonstrated on the show, and her dating Winter House's Jason Cameron brings out a different side of her that viewers have not seen with her old partners.

Even though Real Housewives thrives around drama, in Potomac, the way Gizelle has gone about bringing drama to the group has been done in a shady way and has come to bite her back. Not only has she not been very present during this latest season of RHOP, but her having any issues with the cast has made it difficult to know if Gizelle can bring an excellent storyline to the show. The creator of "Word on the Street" has not been able to get over many of her issues with cast member Wendy Osefo, which has brought much tension to the group. Since the beginning of the show, Gizelle has either stirred the pot or made herself look like the victim, and it is getting old; during her appearance on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, she ruined the season by making it all about the lost tequila bottle it made for poor TV and what could've been a great season with an excellent cast.

Bravo is in a challenging position of having to decide who the best choice will be to keep. If they choose to stay both for any reason, their views will go down a lot because viewers are growing tired of the same drama and the victimization of both parties.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is now streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

