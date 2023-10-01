The Big Picture Mia Thornton's divorce from husband Gordon is becoming less amicable, with Gordon reaching out to the Real Housewives of Potomac cast and their husbands about the split.

Candiace Dillard, a co-star, was surprised by the divorce news and expressed disinterest in getting involved in the drama surrounding it.

Gordon's attempts to make others choose sides in the divorce indicate that the situation may escalate into a messy split, according to Dillard.

The Real Housewives of Potomac have had their fair share of dramatic splits. Now, the tables have turned on Mia Thornton's relationship with her husband Gordon Thornton. The two joined the series in Season 6, becoming a couple whose sex life was often a topic of conversation. Mia was often in the thick of the drama with health scares, lies, and drama with her co-stars, including how open her marriage with Gordon may be. Now, their divorce might be a little less than amicable between the two, at least according to her co-star Candiace Dillard-Bassett.

Dillard was talking with Kempire Daily when the topic of Mia and her divorce was brought up. And according to the "Drive Back" singer, Gordon is making sure that he isn't seen as the bad guy with the crew. Dillard-Bassett says she had no idea there were any issues Mia and Gordon's marriage despite them filming together all season. And then suddenly, she found out that the two were getting a divorce when Gordon (who is known as G) reached out to some of the women and their husbands about the divorce to talk about his ex-wife.

Dillard went on to say that Gordon reached out to both her husband, Chris Bassett, and mentions Eddie Osefeo, husband to Wendy Osefo, as well as the people whom Gordon has reached out to. Whether we will see this play out in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is still unknown. Gordon reaching out to the women and their husbands though does show that he is trying to make it clear where he stands at this moment with his wife and their divorce, but it is interesting that Dillard does not want to be involved in the drama surrounding their divorce even though Gordon is dragging others into it.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says Mia and Gordon's Marital Trouble Isn't Her Business

Image via Bravo TV

Mia and Candiace haven't had the best history, but Candiace says playing the game with Gordon is not something she's interested in. "I was not aware they were having marital issues until Gordon texted and was calling Chris and Eddie, and was like, 'Mia, I'm leaving and I've moved out,'" she said during a recent podcast interview, as reported by Kempire Daily. "This was like last month," Candiace added, presumably in August 2023. "And G was like, 'I wanna give Candiace and Wendy all the tea so that they know what's going on.'" But Candiace says she wants no parts. "I was like, 'Listen, I will get involved in a lot of s--t, I don't want that karma on me," Candiace responded to G. Season 8 of RHOP premieres November 8 on Bravo.