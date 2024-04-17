The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett's departure from RHOP is due to her pregnancy, which she has kept quiet until recently.

Andy Cohen reveals he knew about her pregnancy when she first announced she was taking a break from the show.

Dillard Bassett is excited to embrace motherhood, despite the shift in her career.

When Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Potomac it was an upsetting time for fans. The singer is taking a pause from the series, and now we know why: She's having a baby! Dillard Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett, have spoken about having kids often on the series, and she's now announced that she's roughly two months pregnant! Andy Cohen though, revealed to his listeners that he knew back when Dillard Bassett told them she was taking a break from the series.

“Huge week for Bravo News,” Cohen said while on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “[I’m] very happy for Candiace’s pregnancy news. […] When we talked about her leaving the show, she confided that she was pregnant, and I was so excited, and I just think it’s great. It’s great. I’m very happy for them. This is wonderful.”

In an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight, Dillard Bassett shared that she was pregnant, but they had kept it to themselves for the last few weeks. "I am about 13 weeks ... so just about into the second trimester. It's been weird, but also really wonderful, I think, to keep it kind of to ourselves to this point," she said. "Our immediate family knows, my mom — I told my mom on her birthday in February — my dad knows, [Chris'] parents know, my siblings know and that is my core, best friend group, but outside of that it's just been, like, kind of quietly just growing a bun." She shared that she finally had the realization that she couldn't keep worrying about finding a balance between her career and motherhood. “I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100 percent ready,” she said. “I just had to… trust the process and trust my doctors and stop being afraid and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that – together – it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett Will Be Missed on 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

Dillard Bassett is not the only one not returning for Season 9. Robyn Dixon was fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac so it now leaves two spots for new wives. Where Dillard Bassett is concerned, her blunt energy and willingness to call out the other women for the things they say and do to each other was refreshing, especially as she got into it with Dixon. For now, she's off to embark on motherhood and that will be exciting to watch play out!

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9 is expected to air sometime in 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more reality TV news!

