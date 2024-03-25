The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett announced she's not returning for RHOP Season 9 but hinted at a possible comeback.

Despite rocky relationships with cast mates, Dillard Bassett expressed gratitude for RHOP experience.

Her departure leaves a potential gap in the ongoing drama, questioning the reunion dynamics for Season 8.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett has not had a great season on The Real Housewives of Potomac. She's been in ongoing feuds with Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, and her relationship with Ashley Darby remained in limbo. With continued jabs against her husband, Chris Bassett, from her "friends" and the entire group of women divided into separate teams, it was a lot to take on. Ahead of the Season 8 reunion, Dillard-Bassett has announced that she is not returning for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 9. This isn't the end of the singer/reality star.

In an exclusive with People, Dillard Bassett talked about the series and how grateful she was to the show. She joined, with her husband, in Season 3. “As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard-Bassett said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.” But, if her comments are anything to go on she is seemingly not gone but just taking a breather. “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.’ “

The end of her statement was for her fans thanking them for their support of her throughout the years and how they helped her on the show. "Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!” she said. This comes after Dillard Bassett had accused her fellow cast mates of trying to get her fired from the series. According to People, Dillard Bassett did seemingly leave on her own volition and was not asked to leave the series.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett Made the Right Move With Her Exit

Dillard-Bassett spent much of the season in close relation only to Wendy Osefo. The rest of the group, sans Karen Huger, seemingly tried to ice her out following a tense seventh season. Dixon expressed no interest in moving forward with a friendship and Bryant barely interacted with Dillard-Bassett. The season was less than entertaining due to the division. There were also outside forces, friends of Darby's, who continued to antagonize her. It's also something Bravo executive Andy Cohen tried to reconcile.

"The flaw of this season is that there are women who aren't able to find any common ground with some of the other women, so there are all these pockets of women that just won't even acknowledge each other — which is not a recipe for, you know, [good TV]," Cohen noted on his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. "One of the hallmarks of the Housewives is finding a way to move forward. And so, that was kind of the directive of the Potomac reunion."

Unlike many of her co-stars, Dillard-Bassett has utilized her platform to explore other ventures in entertainment. She released a solo album, Deep Spaces, and embarked on a multi-city tour that she self-funded, as well as opening for the likes of Tamar Braxton. She has also been acting. Exiting the show while eyes are on her as a performer is a smart move.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8 PM EST, with next-day episodes streaming on Peacock.

