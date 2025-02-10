Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac was seen as a season of change. With many popular faces departing the series, it was a rebuilding year that captivated the audiences. But still, fans of the reality star have been eager to keep up with their favorites. For Candiace Dillard Bassett, her life hasn't slowed down since departing the Bravo series. And it's all for incredible reasons.

Having given birth only three months ago, Candiace Dillard Bassett has some major career moves coming down the pipeline. The new mother has shared with her fans that she has new music on the way. Dillard Bassett has recently signed with a new record label, UnitedMasters. She shared the news through her social media.

In a recent Instagram post, Dillard Bassett posted a photo with Ahmad Davis, UnitedMasters' artist relations manager, teasing the music news. In the caption, Dillard Bassett wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT 📣 Grateful and beyond excited to officially join the @unitedmasters family! 🙌🏾 Thank you for believing in me and the vision. This is the start of something major, and we’ve got some serious milestones to hit together!!! Oh, and about that new music? It’s coming sooner than you think…👀 The best is yet to come! 🚀" Fans of Dillard Bassett have been following her music career since her time on the show. Some of her previous tracks have included "Drive Back" and "Fine Whine." "Drive Back" was the recipient of "Song of the Year" at The Bravos at BravoCon in 2023.

The photo paired with the announcement was a full circle moment for the former The Real Housewives of Potomac star. She later revealed that the accompanying photo was taken when she was pregnant with her first son, Jett, born on October 7th. Dillard Bassett and husband Chris Bassett celebrated the birth through exclusive photos shared with People. Fans learned she was pregnant only days after she stepped away following the completion of Season 8 of RHOP. Between the celebration of life and music, Candiace Dillard Bassett is bound to have an exciting and fruitful 2025.