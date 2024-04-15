The Big Picture Candiace announces her pregnancy after leaving RHOP to focus on motherhood.

Her struggles with motherhood have been highlighted on the show.

Her husband's supportive attitude reflects the importance of this new chapter in their lives.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett's time to put down the microphones for baby bottles has arrived. She and her husband, Chris Bassett, have officially announced they are expecting a baby. This comes after she announced she would be stepping down from The Real Housewives of Potomac after six seasons as a prominent cast member on the reality series. Throughout her time on RHOP, Candiace always struggled with the idea of becoming a mom, but audiences saw her growth after every season, and it was clear she was ready for that next step since she started her IVF journey while on the show.

Out of everyone in her cast, Candiace always struggled with the idea of becoming a mom because, during her first couple of seasons, she was going through many issues with her mother regarding her mother's control over her life, and she didn't want her future children to have to struggle with problems with their parents like she was. Not only was she going through personal issues with her mother at the beginning of her journey on the show, but as her career has grown, causing additional conflicting issues.

Candiace's Pregnancy Journey Won't Be Captured For 'RHOP' Viewers

Throughout her time on RHOP, Candiace had issues with her mother, but luckily, their relationship has grown and become more vital than ever. While on the show, Candiace always wanted to showcase the love the cast members have for their mothers by planning different brunches in their honor. Now that she is pregnant, she will be able to understand what the love of a mother and her son/daughter is like.

Candiace's journey to motherhood started to be showcased on The Real Housewives of Potomac when she began her IVF journey. This was a big moment for Candiace on the show since she decided to start a family with her husband. For this pregnancy, Candiace tells Entertainment Tonight that she began her implantation in January, and after two weeks, they received the news they were expecting. At the moment, the couple does not know the sex of the baby, but they plan to find out before the baby is born.

Even though her husband has already had experience with being a father since he has three children from past relationships, this will be a moment that can bring the couple closer since this is the first time Candiace will be able to experience motherhood and see what kind of mother she is. Chris tells ET, "I've done this three times already; this is her first time. I've gotta make sure that I stay engaged 'cause I've gotta be super supportive for her, and she's going to need that all the way through."

