The Big Picture Candiace Dillard-Bassett is leaving RHOP for her growing family and music career.

Producers disarmed Candiace during the reunion, limiting her explosive behavior and voice.

Candiace's attempt at reconciliation with Robyn Dixon was blurred, causing confusion.

RHOP fans were saddened, albeit not surprised, to hear that Candiace Dillard-Bassett would be leaving the reality series. While she did leave room for the possibility of returning later on, she's got other things to prioritize, like the baby she just announced that's on the way, as well as her evolving music career. Candiace and her husband, Chris Bassett, did an interview with Entertainment Tonight to talk about the future of their growing family, as well as reflect on Candiace's past on RHOP. Candiace came in blazing and never had qualms about speaking her mind to anyone. or about anything. Her clapbacks throughout the series were as petty and shady as they needed to be, but her mouth also got her in trouble.

This is something that was discussed at the reunion, as Gizelle Bryant blames Candiace for the fact that Deborah Williams chose to use her hands and not her words. Words have been Candiace's biggest weapon throughout the series, and yet, at the reunion, Candiace came off, well, not tame, but a little tamer than usual. And in her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Candiace provided more insight into this. And naturally, the show's producers played a role in what she said during the reunion. Candiace shared that the producers essentially told her to watch what she said during the reunion and that she should focus on moving forward with the women and not dwell on the past. This is some rich advice given what actually happened during the three-part special.

Why the 'RHOP' Producers Disarmed Candiace Ahead of the Reunion?

Candiace shared during the Entertainment Tonight interview that she chose to follow the producer's request during the reunion and that there was certainly more that she wanted to say, but couldn't.

"For me, the gift and the curse of being Candiace is that I rarely leave things unsaid. I historically cannot go on or move forward without saying exactly how I feel," she said. "I do think I took a different approach at this reunion, at the request of the network, to try and be be less vitriolic and more in a space and spirit of moving forward... And there were things I would have said, had I not been given this directive."

And there was more viewers wanted her to expand upon. For example, in part one of the reunion, there is an attempt at reconciliation with Robyn Dixon. The screenshots that she pulled out as evidence that Robyn was spilling info to a blogger were blurred, leaving the audience confused and, therefore, less inclined to believe her. After hearing what Candiace said the producers told her to do, the blurring of her evidence makes a little more sense. It feels like the goal was for her to eat crow rather than defend herself. Candiace is by no means a saint, but she had valid things to be angry about, like what Gizelle has consistently been saying about Chris since Season 7. Even if she has been a catalyst for words being thrown turning into hands being thrown, it doesn't mean that the viewer should be denied the fully authentic moments that could have occurred during the reunion, especially after such a boring season.

