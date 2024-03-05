The Big Picture Dixon and Dillard-Bassett's friendship is strained due to past tweets and perceived betrayal.

Dillard-Bassett believes Dixon isn't living authentically on the show.

Lack of communication caused a rift between the women, leading to fights and unresolved issues.

Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard-Bassett are barely friends. Season 8 has been an up-and-down journey with Dillard-Bassett and Dixon fighting. While on an all-cast trip to Austin, Dixon revealed she had a problem with Dillard-Bassett's past tweets where Dillard-Bassett voiced her belief that Dixon and Gizelle Bryant were part of a larger scheme to hurt Chris Bassett, her husband. The season of the reality series has shown little resolution between the former besties.

Throughout the last few seasons, Dillard-Bassett has felt betrayed by Dixon and Bryant. She has accused Dixon of being complacent in Bryant trying to "frame" her husband for something while she his her husband Juan Dixon's affair. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Dillard-Bassett talked about how she felt that her husband was a target to hide the "skeletons" in Dixon's closet, and when asked if she still believes that, she clarified her feelings.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett Stands Firm In Her Beliefs About Robyn Dixon

Dillard-Bassett didn't change her opinion. “I believe that Robyn has intentionally been disingenuous, and there’s a lot I want to say at the reunionthat I don’t want to say right now. But I’m not wrong for feeling the way that I feel. She has not been completely honest, and she’s not been completely open — and that [is what] I want to talk about at the reunion,” she told Andy Cohen.

Dillard-Bassett has been open to patching things up with Dixon, but Dixon has been resistant. When it comes to Bryant, both Dillard-Bassett and Bryant are not interested in reconciling. In her appearance on the Bravo talk show, Bryant says she believes Dillard-Bassett is obsessed with her and can't stop talking about her.

