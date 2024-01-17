The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett believes that her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac are trying to get her fired.

Dillard Bassett defended herself on Twitter, stating that she was being baited and bullied during a fight with the other wives.

The tensions between Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby resulted in a divisive and dramatic trip to Austin.

Candiace Dillard Bassett isn't afraid to share her feelings, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter). Now, she's talking about how the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac is trying to get her fired. Dillard Bassett, who joined the show in Season 3, now, feels that Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Gizelle Bryant are trying to get her off of the show. When one fan pointed out that they felt like the three were targeting Dillard Bassett to get her off the show, she quoted the tweet and agreed with their thoughts.

"Let’s just call a spade a spade. THIS is what “trying to get you fired” looks like. It’s clear as day and weak and tired," Dillard Bassett wrote, which then garnered less than favorable responses from fans. One wrote “It’s official, you only see what everybody else does and never see how trifling you are. A waste of space!” This all comes after a big fight between Dillard Bassett and both Darby and Dixon while all on a trip together to Austin, Texas.

Defending herself, Dillard Bassett wrote another tweet about her actions at the dinner table before the wives all went to a drag show to celebrate Karen Huger. "I tried not to do too much at this table. I tried not to argue. I tried to stay calm. I was being baited and bullied and played with until I was beating on the table screaming. I’m not a victim. Those are simply the facts," she wrote. The fight stemmed from a lot of drama this season between Dillard Bassett and the other wives, which made them fight throughout the whole trip and kept a divide between many of the girls on the Austin outing.

Candiace Is Obviously the Target This Season On 'RHOP'

The Austin trip wasn't a happy one for Dillard Bassett and Dixon. They argued about Juan Dixon getting fired when Dillard Bassett questioned if Robyn bringing up Juan's legal issues at the Season 7 reunion contributed to him being unemployed. Instead of all talking it through, a screaming match ensured.

The former friends' fallout came after Dixon hid her marital trouble all of season 7 while Dillard Bassett's marriage was under attack. Dixon alleges Dillard Bassett went on a social media tirade about her, which is something she says a friend wouldn't do. The issues have continued on camera, with each speaking about the other in their individual press interviews.

New episodes of season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8 PM EST on Bravo, with next-day replays available for streaming on Peacock.

