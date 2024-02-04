The Big Picture Candiace Dillard Bassett's defamation lawsuit was dismissed in her favor due to a release signed by her ex-husband.

Bassett kept quiet about the lawsuit on the show to avoid further trouble.

It is uncertain whether the lawsuit will be addressed in future episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Candiace Dillard Bassett has been embroiled in a lawsuit with the estranged husband of her The Real Housewives of Potomac co-star, Ashley Darby. Michael Darby filed a lawsuit against the singer in 2023, accusing her of defamation. Recently, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it is the final judgment and cannot be tried again. The judge ruled in Bassett's favor because Darby signed a release to appear on the reality show together, making his lawsuit contradictory.

Spurring on much of Dillard Bassett's fighting with Robyn Dixon this season, she kept quiet about the case with Darby to make sure she did not get into further trouble on the matter. Now, Dillard Bassett is talking about how she is grateful to her legal team for winning this battle. "I am incredibly grateful to God for protecting me," Bassett said to PEOPLE. "I am also grateful for common sense, the support of my family, and my incredible legal team for helping the plaintiff to get exactly what he deserves from me: absolutely nothing." Bassett's legal team is also celebrating the win. "Bynum & Jenkins Law is honored to have represented Mrs. Bassett and assist in defending her name against these allegations," the legal team added.

The lawsuit Michael filed against Dillard Bassett was born out of her comments about him while she was in a heated battle with Ashley. Michael wanted $2 million plus interest and legal fees for the case. Whether this will be talked about at the reunion for this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac or in the subsequent season is not clear.

Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett Also Fought Over Legal Matters

During Season 8, Bassett and Dixon got into a screaming match while on a trip to Austin, Texas. It started with Dillard Bassett pointing out that Dixon should not be talking about Juan Dixon's legal matter while on the show because it could have ramifications for him.

Dillard Bassett alluded to Juan losing his job as the reason she's been quiet about her lawsuit with Michael while on the show. So whether this means that she will now openly talk about it with her fellow housewives is something we'll have to wait and see.

