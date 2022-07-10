Losing workplace satisfaction is something that can happen to anyone but for actress Candice Patton hers was caused by something a lot more severe and serious than no longer enjoying the job. The actress revealed recently that she was "severely unhappy" for a time when working on the show, The Flash.

Patton has played the role of Iris West-Allen for eight seasons and still counting for The CW and Warner Bros. in their show, The Flash. The actress revealed that in her early days working on the project which began in 2014, she was the target of online harassment and racially energized messages and did not get much protection from the higher-ups. Per Deadline, Patton was speaking frankly during The Open Up Podcast and stated that the attacks from fans were ignored by The CW and Warner Bros., saying “In 2014, there were no support systems, no one was looking out for that. It was just free range to get abused every single day.” She went on to add:

“It’s a dangerous place to be in when you’re one of the first, and you’re facing backlash for it and there’s no help. Now, people understand a little better and they understand how fans can be racist, especially in genre, and misogynistic. But at the time it was kind of like: ‘Yeah that’s how fans are, but whatever.'”

The world has changed since 2014 and Patton revealed that she had considered leaving the show as early as its second season to cope with what was being thrown at her. “I wanted to leave the show as early as Season 2. I remember being like: ‘I can’t do this, I’m not gonna make it through, I’m severely unhappy.’ “ she said. Patton says she felt that was being treated differently from her white colleagues but she also did not get support from the people around her.

Image via The CW

She chose to stay on the show as she had a sense of responsibility towards the inclusivity of the casting and being the female lead was one she saw as "iconic." Patton went on to explain her thought process for her decision to stay on saying "It was such an iconic casting, such an iconic role, and I knew how much this meant to so many people that I felt a responsibility to stay in a space and a place that was probably very toxic for my mental health."

Patton has signed on for the ninth season of The Flash and her experience on the show has improved over the years. The production for the new season will kick off in the summer Patton says. The CW and Warner Bros. have not made any statements regarding Patton's comments.