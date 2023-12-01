With the holiday season approaching as fast as Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve, comes a new batch of freshly baked films to match. This year we have the great Eddie Murphy to thank for leading the snow-filled wonderland that is Candy Cane Lane. The legend that is Murphy takes the lead in what is a comedic journey about a man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas decorating competition. What kick-starts this adventure, can be traced to the moment when Chris (Eddie Murphy) unknowingly makes a deal with a conniving elf named Pepper.

While his entire town undergoes a vat of terror, Chris must also juggle battling magical characters, saving his own life, and re-learning the true meaning of Christmas joy. But enough about these holiday battles, let’s get into the cast and characters of Candy Cane Lane and their role in this seasonal comedy.

Candy Cane Lane Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone. Release Date December 1, 2023 Director Reginald Hudlin Cast Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Ken Marino, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Danielle Pinnock Rating PG Main Genre Christmas Genres Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy Writers Kelly Younger Studio(s) Imagine Entertainment Distributor(s) Amazon MGM Studios

Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver

Eddie Murphy takes on the role of Chris Carver, husband to Carol and father to Joy, Nick, and Holly. His pride and unhinged determination lead him to make a terrible deal with a not-so-nice elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell). He must work with his family to break the elf’s spell and save the holidays.

The comedian and actor has won several awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in Dreamgirls. He is best known for films like The Golden Child, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Doctor Dolittle, The Haunted Mansion, and more. After taking a break from the spotlight, Murphy garnered rave reviews for his comeback film Dolemite Is My Name in 2019. Since then Murphy has starred in Coming 2 America and You People. He'll next be reprising one of his most iconic roles in next year's action comedy sequel Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver

Tracee Joy Silberstein, better known as Tracee Ellis Ross, plays Chris’ wife Carol. She must fight alongside her family to try and save Christmas. She works at a package fulfillment center and is up for a promising promotion at the start of the film.

Tracee Ellis Ross is an actress, singer, producer, director, and TV personality. She is best known for her roles in the television series Black-Ish and Girlfriends. When she’s not on screen, this multi-talented actress owns and leads Pattern Beauty – a hair care line specific for curly hair. Ross also has a key role in the Oscar-contender American Fiction, which is set to hit theaters in December.

Genneya Walton as Joy Carver

Genneya Walton is one of three siblings in Candy Cane Lane – Joy Carver. Joy is a track star and a senior in high school. She aspires to go to school at Notre Dame, despite her parents wanting her to attend USC.

Walton is best known for her role as Chloe in the Netflix series #BlackAF. You may have also seen her in The Resident and Darby and the Dead.

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Nick Carver

Thaddeus J. Mixson plays Nick Carver, brother to Joy and Holly and son of Chris and Carol. Nick is the middle Carver Child, an aspiring musician, and a tuba player. Although musically gifted, Nick has been struggling with maintaining his grades in most of his classes.

In 2021, Mixson won the AFIN International Film Festival’s Best Young Artist award for South of Heaven. He’s also taken on roles in Creed III, Reasonable Doubt, and The Wonder Years (2022).

Madison Thomas as Holly Carver

Madison Thomas plays Holly Carver, the youngest sibling, and daughter of Chris and Carol. She's extremely close with Chris and shares his love of the holiday season.

While she is a bit fresher on the acting scene, age has not kept this actress from dabbling across different mediums. She is known for her appearances in various television roles and commercials. You may have seen her on 9-1-1 or LA to Vegas.

Jillian Bell as Pepper

Pepper, played by Jillian Bell, is an elf who works at Kringle’s and casts the spell which makes the 12 Days of Christmas a brutal reality for the family and the entire town. Bell is a talented actress who got her start as a member of the Groundlings in Los Angeles and a writer for the 35th season of SNL.

She’s been in various television shows and movies, including Brittany Runs a Marathon, Rough Night, 22 Jump Street, and The Night Before. She most recently played the villainous Katt Bozwell in the comedy sequel Good Burger 2.

Nick Offerman as Pip

Nick Offerman plays Pip, the leader of a group of small figurines who are desperate to escape the endless Christmas world in which they are trapped.

The actor has lent his stone-faced charm in roles like Ron Swanson in the hit show Parks and Recreation to an Emmy-nominated performance in The Last of Us. His deadpan sensibility is sure to play well with Eddie Murphy's hysterical antics. Offerman most recently appeared in the ripped-from-the-headlines dramedy Dumb Money and will be seen in Ava DuVernay's drama Origin. His next projects include The Umbrella Academy Season 4 and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two.

Robin Thede as Cordelia

Robin Thede plays Cordelia, one of the figurines who has been cursed by Pepper the elf.

Thede is an impressive comedian, actress, and writer who became the first black woman head writer on the late-night show The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. A few years later, she went on to create her own show on HBO – A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Chris Redd as Lamplighter Gary

Chris Redd takes on the character of Lamplighter Gary who is part of the disgruntled trio led by Pip (Nick Offerman) and is quick to hop into the conversation with smart-alec remarks.

Redd is a hilarious comedian in his own right and also spent five seasons among the Saturday Night Live cast and has even shown up in roles for box office hits like Joker.

Ken Marino as Bruce

Playing the role of Bruce -- Chris Carver's neighbor -- is none other than Ken Marino.

Marino will inevitably deliver some hilariously condescending commentary from the peanut gallery. The actor has shown up in so many cult classic comedies, that it is impossible to forget his face, from Wet Hot American Summer to Role Models. He always delivers some of the most memorable lines, even if his roles are minor.

D.C. Young Fly as Josh

You might recognize D.C. Young Fly from Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out or House Party, but this YouTube personality and comedian shows up on Candy Cane Lane through a bit of nepotism, as Josh. His aunt, Kit (Danielle Pinnock), somehow managed to land him a job as an on-the-scene correspondent and his wacky reactions are sure to get a laugh, if not horrify the cable company he works for.

Danielle Pinnock as Kit

Danielle Pinnock is an actress and comedian, most notably known for her role as Alberta Haynes in the CBS sitcom Ghosts. She plays Kit, the Prism Cable news anchor who delivers ridiculous commentary, following the storyline throughout the movie.

David Alan Grier as Santa Claus

The classic sketch comedy show actor from In Living Color, David Alan Grier, adorns a bushy white beard, appearing in Candy Cane Lane as the big man himself, Santa Claus. Perfect for the role, Grier is set to show up as, not your average Santa, but perhaps a little more rough around the edges.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes as Shelly

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes is a former Oakland Raiders cheerleader turned actress and comedian. Many fans know her as part of the original MADtv cast where she became the iconic character known as Bon Qui Qui. With six successful comedy specials under her belt, Johnson-Reyes has also displayed her acting skills across TV and film roles. Some of her roles include Superstore, Life & Beth, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Moms Night Out, and Alvin & the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel.

Pentatonix as The Carolers

Pentatonix is an acappella group, made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Matt Sallee, and Kevin Olusola. This group makes up The Carolers – the fictitious singing group that resides alongside Pip and other villagers in the Christmas village at Kringle’s.