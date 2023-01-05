When Prime Video announced last year that Candy Cane Lane will be the first film from their three-picture and first-look deal with Eddy Murphy, every indication pointed to it being a major project in the making, and now with the all the major cast for the upcoming comedy revealed, our suspicions were spot on. Candy Cane Lane will be an assembly of comic greats with the addition of veterans such as Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, and Chris Redd. A handful of fast-rising talents also made the cut including Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, and Thaddeus J. Mixson. Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) and Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) were the first names added to the cast after Murphy.

We don't yet have many details about the plot, but with the addition of these comedy all-stars to the cast, we have an idea where this is going, and one thing is for certain — there will be many laugh-out-loud moments. The much that has been revealed about the plot is that the screenplay will be penned by Disney scribe Kelly Younger (Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto) who will draw inspiration from an original source material - holiday experiences from his childhood.

Veterans Offerman, Thede, and Redd have spent their careers showcasing their comedic chops to great critical acclaim. Offerman first drew attention with his performance as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. From lending his voice to animated characters to dabbling in film production, Offerman has proved an all-around success. He has in recent times taken on dramatic roles and is currently filming the upcoming blockbuster Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and will star in HBO's video game adaptation series The Last of Us. Thede is best known for creating, writing, showrunning, and starring in the Emmy-winning A Black Lady Sketch Show for HBO with whom she has a multi-year overall deal. She's developing the genre-blending horror Killing It for Amazon. SNL alum Redd is an Emmy winner who is behind Peacock's hit comedy series, Bust Down as its co-creator, writer, and star.

RELATED: 10 African American Holiday Movies That Should Be A Yearly Tradition

The trio of Walton, Thomas, and Mixson have equally shown to hold their own in the ever-competitive environment that is Hollywood. Walton who is fast building her filmography stars as a series regular on Netflix's #BlackAF and recently starred in Hulu's Darby and the Dead. She counts Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, and Flycatcher among her upcoming projects. Thomas can be seen in Peacock's TV special Would it Kill You to Laugh? while Mixson has begun gaining critical traction for his role in South of Heaven. His upcoming credits include Creed III.

Candy Cane Lane will reunite Murphy with frequent collaborators Brian Grazer, and Reginald Hudlin both of whom he worked with in Boomerang, one of his earliest hits. Hudlin is directing the film which has already begun filming in Los Angeles. Amazon Studios produces alongside Murphy's Eddie Murphy Productions and Imagine Entertainment.

The release date for Candy Cane Lane is yet to be revealed, however considering it is billed as a holiday movie, we may not get to see it until the end of the year, but if you're in urgent need of some Murphy then look to his latest release, You People which dropped on Netflix today. Check out the trailer below;