With the holiday season not so far away, it is time for all our favorite performers to don their best Santa hats and venture out into the snow-filled world of Christmas movies. In recent years, the likes of Emilia Clarke, Lindsay Lohan, David Harbour, and Ryan Reynolds have found success in the genre with films like Last Christmas, Falling for Christmas, Violent Night, and Spirited. This year, the baton has been handed to Saturday Night Live alumni and all-around Hollywood legend Eddie Murphy.

From an animated donkey to a human-shaped robot controlled by miniature people, Eddie Murphy's eclectic mix of characters throughout his career has seen him tackle many a strange challenge, with his starring role in the upcoming Candy Cane Lane just another feather in his illustrious hat. With hype for the film beginning to brew like homemade hot cocoa, here is everything we know about Candy Cane Lane so far.

Image via Amazon MGM Studios Candy Cane Lane Release Date January 12, 2023 Director Reginald Hudlin Cast Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, Nick Offerman, Ken Marino, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Danielle Pinnock Rating PG Main Genre Christmas Genres Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy Writers Kelly Younger Studio(s) Imagine Entertainment Distributor(s) Amazon MGM Studios

Image via Prime Video

Candy Cane Lane will be released worldwide on December 1, 2023, making it the perfect movie to start your festive month of viewing.

Related:'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley': Release Window, Cast, and Everything We Know About the Eddie Murphy Sequel

Where Can You Watch 'Candy Cane Lane'?

Candy Cane Lane will be exclusively available on Prime Video. For those without a subscription, Prime Video is available for $8.99 per month, or alternatively, it comes as part of the full Prime package costing $14.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Candy Cane Lane'?

Yes; the official trailer for Candy Cane Lane arrived on October 12 and you can watch it in all its festive glory above.

The trailer is packed full of Christmas magic, with Eddie Murphy clearly polishing off his comedic chops ready to make us all choke with laughter on our mince pie. Chaos is the order of the day with Murphy's competitive Chris Carver seemingly signing his life away as what is supposed to be the happiest time of the year clearly begins to test his festive patience. The soundtrack in the trailer puts a yuletide spin on modern music, clearly illustrating just what this narrative will do.

Who Stars in 'Candy Cane Lane'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Beyond the lead role for icon Eddie Murphy as tyrannical Christmas decorator Chris, Candy Cane Lane also stars Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), as Chris's wife Carol, their three children Joy (Genneya Walton), Nick (ThaddeusJ. Mixson), and Holly (Madison Thomas), as well as Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as the scheming elf Pepper. Alongside this talented comedic leading line are ensemble roles for the likes of Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Ken Marino (The Other Two), D.C. Young Fly (House Party), Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts), Nancy Lenehan (Bless This Mess), and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (I Still Believe).

What Is 'Candy Cane Lane' About?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

The official plot synopsis for Candy Cane Lane reads as follows:

Eddie Murphy stars in this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest. After Chris (Eddie Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross), and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone.

A plot full of wonder and whimsy, clearly themes crucial to holiday films will play a significant role in the narrative, with Chris's determination to win making him lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. The concept of bringing to life the 12 days of Christmas may not be new, but the opportunity to see such an impressive comedy cast tackle it is guaranteed to bring laughs aplenty.

Who Is Making 'Candy Cane Lane'?

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Not just settling for starring in Candy Cane Lane, Eddie Murphy also produces alongside the likes of Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, with Doug Merrifield as executive producer. With music composed by Marcus Miller (Marshall), the script, penned by Kelly Younger (Muppets Haunted Mansion), actually began life as a spec script inspired by Younger's own childhood spent roaming the real Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California during the holidays. Directed by veteran Reginald Hudlin (Marshall), Candy Cane Lane actually sees Hudlin reunite with Eddie Murphy as well as the aforementioned Brian Grazer for the first time in 30 years since their 1992 hit, Boomerang. When discussing their long-overdue professional return, Hudlin said, “Now, we are family guys living in Los Angeles, and we both love Christmas, so once again, we are making a movie that truly reflects where we are in our lives, and it shows in the work".

Related:Eddie Murphy Set to Lead 'Pink Panther' Reboot

Where Was 'Candy Cane Lane' Filmed?

For just about three months, principal photography on the project took place in Los Angeles back in December 2022.

Other Christmas Movies To Watch On Prime

Image via Paramount Pictures

Whilst you wait for the release of Candy Cane Lane, and for those who need an early dose of Christmas cheer, here are two other wonderfully festive options on Prime Video right now for your viewing pleasure.

It's A Wonderful Life (1946) - Perhaps the quintessential holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life stars James Stewart as depressed businessman George who, after being shown what life would be like without him in it by a heavenly angel, restores his faith in family, life, and Christmas. A tale of hope and happiness, It's A Wonderful Life is sure to bring a tear to your eye as you are reminded of what makes the festive season so special.

Watch on Prime Video

Your Christmas or Mine? (2022) - A recent holiday hit, Your Christmas or Mine? stars Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and the always-talented Cora Kirk as a loved-up youthful couple who, after both attempting to surprise the other, end up accidentally swapping Christmas with chaos ensuing. Heartfelt and hilarious, Your Christmas or Mine? was such a hit that a sequel is already on the way with a streaming release expected in time for this Christmas.

Watch on Prime Video