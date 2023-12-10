The Big Picture Candy Cane Lane is a Christmas movie with a unique and fresh twist that sets it apart from other holiday films.

The Carver family goes through challenges and must collect the golden rings from the 12 days of Christmas to break a magical contract and save themselves.

The movie explores themes of family, redemption, and the true meaning of Christmas, making it a heartwarming and entertaining watch.

It's that time of year again when everyone starts watching Holiday movies. Whether it be a romantic Hallmark, Home Alone, The Grinch, Elf, or Die Hard, there's a little something for everyone. But this year is a little different. This year, we have a holiday miracle! Eddie Murphy has returned to grace us with his presence in a Christmas movie for all ages to enjoy. It might just fit into the holiday classics people enjoy year after year. Candy Cane Lane has the perfect holiday twist and is filled with magic, mayhem, and an evil elf on the shelf named Pepper (Jillian Bell), or Peppermint, as Santa (David Allen Grier) calls her. The trials the Carver family are put through make them stronger as they band together to take down the evil elf and figure out the true meaning of Christmas.

What Is 'Candy Cane Lane' About?

Candy Cane Lane is a Christmas tale about family and the true meaning of Christmas through chaos and comedy. Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy) gets laid off from his job and is determined to win $100,000 in his neighborhood Christmas decoration competition. But that's not all the drama; Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) might be up for a promotion; his eldest daughter Joy (Genneya Walton) wants to go to Notre Dame instead of Chris's Alma Mater, USC and their middle child, Nick (Thaddeus J. Mixson), is failing math and wants to pursue his music with his tuba. So far, it's not going great for the Carver family.

So, in pure determination, Chris and the youngest Carver, Holly (Madison Thomas), seek out the most elaborate Christmas decorations in all the city, and that's when they come across the Christmas Pop-Up store. They come out with a 12 days of Christmas mechanical tree that'll be the envy of the neighborhood and the perfect signature piece to win the competition. But little do the Carvers know that when Chris signs the bill, he's signing his life away if they can't complete the task disguised as a friendly riddle which states that they must collect the golden rings from the song by the last chime on the clock or else he'll turn into a figurine. So, they put up the giant tree in their front yard and are the bell of the ball; they rock the neighborhood Christmas parade. But the next day, all the ornaments on the tree are gone. Chris thinks someone stole them, but as he soon figures out, they've all come to life by Peppers' hand and are there to cause mischief and stop the Carver family from getting all the golden rings.

What Happens When the Carvers Collect the Rings?

But how do they get all the rings? Through the chaos and with the help of Pip (Nick Offerman), Lamplighter Gary (Chris Redd), Cordelia (Robin Thede), and The Carolers (Pentatonix), they scramble to get as many rings as they can from all the creatures from the 12 Days of Christmas. The family figured out that they collected 38 out of the 40 they needed. In an adorable twist, the two gold wedding bands that Chris and Carol wear are the final two rings needed to get out of the contract. Upon finding the 40 rings, the contract is null and void, and everyone gets their happy endings. Well, almost everyone.

Carol gets the promotion at the industrial plastics company that she's been working hard for months, which she deserves. Joy gets to pick the university of her dreams. Initially, she was nervous about telling her parents she didn't want to go to USC, but after everything the family goes through, they accept she has to have her own life and support her choices. Nick gets to practice his music with his tuba; during the chaos of getting the rings, Nick steps up and takes charge when the drummer boys and the pippers surround him. And all with his tuba. Chris sees him and is filled with such pride he can't help but see his son's talent. Chris gets the most happy ending of all when he decides to open up his very own holiday store, taking over the one Pepper initially sold her schemes out of — now called Chris Kringle. He turns a bad situation around, wrapping Candy Cane Lane up in a neat little bow.

And the trio of Pip, Lamplighter Gary, and Cordelia? They get returned to their full-grown human form and return to their lives. Pip, however, is from a different century, so he hangs out with the Carver's for the holidays. But what happens to Peppermint? Well, she gets sent back to the North Pole with Santa. For now, she'll be living her days as a porcelain figurine in a small Christmas-esque town and facing the music of what she did to so many other victims of the holiday spirit.

Why the Ending of ‘Candy Cane Lane’ Works So Well

With that enchanting conclusion, how could you not want to watch this endearing movie among all the Hallmark movies? Candy Cane Lane's got everything a holiday movie could ever want — a charming family who gets pulled into chaos with a brilliant twist we haven't seen before, an evil elf whose makeup gets darker the closer she gets to fulfilling her villainous scheme, and finding the meaning of Christmas. It's not like other Christmas movies we've seen in the past, and that's why it works so well; it's a new and fresh take on a holiday that has been around for a long while. But wait, what happened to the $100,000? Well, that was a little misleading. It turns out that there were a bunch of coupons that added up to $100,000 and not $100,000 in cash.

