Eddie Murphy undoubtedly conquered the box office in the late 90s and early 2000s, now the Emmy winner seems to have his eyes set on conquering the streaming world with his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. The comedy great is ready to kick off work on the first picture of that deal with the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane where he will wear double hats as a producer and leading man, Deadline has revealed.

Candy Cane Lane is shaping up to be a big project given its crewmen list features some of the biggest names to have done it. The comedy film will reunite Murphy with his frequent collaborators Brian Grazer, and ace director Reginald Hudlin who were both aboard Murphy's 1992 rom-com hit Boomerang widely billed as one of Murphy's greatest works of the 90s. Candy Cane Lane will join a growing list of Murphy/Grazer collaborations that already includes The Nutty Professor (1996), Bow Finger (1999), Life (1999), and Tower Heist (2011). While Amazon Studios holds the lid tight on the plot line, it has been revealed that Kelly Younger will be penning the script for Candy Cane Lane drawing inspiration from his childhood holiday experiences. Younger who is a Disney staple is known for his masterful telling of family-friendly stories. His heavy portfolio includes work on Moana, Frozen 2, Raya and the Last Dragon, and Encanto.

Eddie Murphy has already begun proving that he can replicate his box office success with streaming platforms with the success of Netflix's Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America. The latter, which is a sequel to the 1988 classic – Coming to America, powered through to impressive streaming numbers after jumping ship from Paramount to Prime Video at the peak of the COVID pandemic. It was Prime Video's most streamed movie on its opening weekend and also its biggest of the year 2021.

Amazon's execs are optimistic that they can continue that success with Candy Cane Lane. “As we know firsthand with our hit Coming 2 America, Eddie is someone who brings global audiences together, and we can’t wait to make it happen again," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. Salke also expressed her excitement with having Hudlin on board to direct adding; "We look forward to seeing the multi-talented Reggie Hudlin take the helm in bringing this future holiday classic to life!" Similarly, Hudlin is also excited about the Christmas-themed project, telling Deadline; “The holiday season is my favorite time of year—just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist. I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

Eddie Murphy will be producing under his Eddie Murphy Productions alongside Amazon Studios, and Imagine Entertainment. A release date is yet to be set but Candy Cane Lane will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across over 240 countries. Production is set to begin later in winter this year in Los Angeles. Murphy also has another streaming project in the works with Netflix's You People which co-stars Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

