The Big Picture Candy Cane Lane starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross will premiere on Prime Video on December 1, bringing the perfect dose of holiday comedy and chaos to kickstart the festive month.

The film follows Chris (Murphy) as he teams up with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to win his neighborhood's Christmas home decoration contest, but chaos ensues when a magic spell brings the 12 days of Christmas to life.

Candy Cane Lane marks an exciting reunion for director Reginald Hudlin, Eddie Murphy, and producer Brian Grazer, who previously worked together on the 1992 film Boomerang.

September has only just begun, but Prime Video is feeling holly and jolly. Today, the streamer announced that its upcoming holiday feature Candy Cane Lane will debut globally on December 1. The comedy is the perfect way to kickstart the most festive month of the year, following a competitive neighborhood in the midst of a decorating contest.

Candy Cane Lane largely centers on Chris (Eddie Murphy), a man who is determined to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. So, he does what any normal person would do — he (accidentally) makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to increase his chances. But when Pepper casts a magic spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, she unleashes sheer chaos on the entire town. Now, Chris, with the help of his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three kids, race against the clock to defeat other magical characters, break the spell, and save the town and Christmas.

Candy Cane Lane is written by Kelly Younger, known for Muppets Now and Muppets Haunted Mansion. The movie was directed by Reginald Hudlin who most recently directed Sidney, a documentary centered on the late Sidney Poitier. Candy Cane Lane is produced by Murphy, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. It is executive produced by Doug Merrifield. Alongside the mentioned cast, Candy Cane Lane stars Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Ken Marino (The Other Two), Thaddeus J. Mixson (Creed III), Genneya Walton (Project Mc²), D.C. Young Fly (House Party, 2023), Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (I Still Believe), Nancy Lenehan (Bless This Mess), and Madison Thomas.

Image via DECAL

'Candy Cane Lane' Marks an Exciting Reunion

While Candy Cane Lane brings several familiar faces to the table, it also serves as a notable reunion for Reginald Hudlin, Eddie Murphy, and Brian Grazer. The trio previously worked together on Boomerang, which was released in 1992. The film starred Murphy as Marcus, a successful executive who is often with a new woman whenever he pleases. However, he gets a taste of his own medicine upon meeting his new boss, Jacqueline (Robin Givens). Hudlin directed Murphy in the feature, and Murphy also holds a story credit for the screenplay written by Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield. Grazer served as a producer. Boomerang's star-studded cast includes Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence, Eartha Kitt, Chris Rock, and more.

