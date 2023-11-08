Candy Cane Lane has released its official trailer, and it is here to hit everybody with a much-needed ray of positivity. The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin, written by Kelly Younger, produced by Brian Grazer, and stars Eddie Murphy as the lead. Candy Cane Lane kicks off with a fresh Christmas spirit as Chris (Murphy) is excited about setting up the Christmas decorations. But like many classic holiday movies, whimsical forces of nature will try to ruin his plans. The plot will unfold as his whole family tries to save everybody’s Christmas spirit.

It’s a magical holiday film that looks to put a hilarious spin on the 12 days of Christmas and uses it to ignite everybody’s holiday spirit. The director (Hudlin), producer (Grazer), and lead (Murphy) trio are reuniting after 31 years since their 1992 hit Boomerang. Murphy as usual is all set to bring his iconic comedic chops to the upcoming holiday film.

Who Else Is in ‘Candy Cane Lane’?

In addition to Murphy playing Chris, Candy Cane Lane stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol (his wife) and Jillian Bell as the mischievous elf, Pepper. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Thaddeus J. Mixson, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Robin Thede, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, among others.

The creative team behind Candy Cane Lane includes Hudlin helming the movie alongside the screenplay writer Younger who has pulled the inspiration for the film from his own holiday experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. The film is produced by Grazer, Murphy, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster, all recognized by the Producers Guild of America. Doug Merrifield serves as the executive producer and oversees the project's overall execution.

Candy Cane Lane will premiere globally on December 1, 2023, on Prime Video. Check out the official trailer below.

