It'll be here before you know it. The holly, jolly season will soon be upon us and Prime Video is already preparing us for it as they drop the trailer for their upcoming holiday feature Candy Cane Lane which will debut globally on December 1. As is standard for a holiday comedy, it focuses on some competitive shenanigans to see who can celebrate Christmas in the most demented way possible with Eddie Murphy at its core.

Candy Cane Lane revolves around Murphy's character of Chris, an extremely competitive individual who is determined to win the neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest, no matter the cost. So he makes a deal with the devil. Okay, so not the devil, but close enough, as an extremely mischievous elf played by Jillian Bell offers him the chance to get a leg up on the opposition.

However, when Pepper weaves a magical incantation that breathes life into the 12 days of Christmas, pandemonium engulfs the entire town. In a race against time, Chris, aided by his wife Carol (played by Tracee Ellis Ross) and their three children, must confront other mystical entities, shatter the enchantment, and rescue the town and its holiday spirit.

Who's Involved with 'Candy Cane Lane'?

Candy Cane Lane is penned by Kelly Younger, previously known for working on Muppets Now and Muppets Haunted Mansion. The movie was directed by Reginald Hudlin who most recently directed Sidney, a documentary centered on the late Sidney Poitier. Candy Cane Lane is produced by Murphy, Brian Grazer, Karen Lunder, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. It is executive produced by Doug Merrifield. Alongside the mentioned cast, Candy Cane Lane stars Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Chris Redd (Saturday Night Live), Ken Marino (The Other Two), Thaddeus J. Mixson (Creed III), Genneya Walton (Project Mc²), D.C. Young Fly (House Party, 2023), Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (I Still Believe), Nancy Lenehan (Bless This Mess), and Madison Thomas.

The movie marks a reunion between director Hudlin and Murphy after their collaboration in 1992 on the rom-com Boomerang which stars Murphy and Halle Berry in lead roles. Reflecting on the pair working together once more, Hudlin said:

“Now, we are family guys living in Los Angeles, and we both love Christmas, so once again, we are making a movie that truly reflects where we are in our lives, and it shows in the work,"

Candy Cane Lane premieres December 1 on Prime Video. You can check out the trailer for Candy Cane Lane down below.