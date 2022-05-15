The classic horror film, Friday the 13th opened on June 13th in 1980. A film about a camp that is being terrorized by a mysterious killer with one of their weapons of choice being an ax. And in the small town of Wylie, Texas on that very day, an eerily similar and way more unbelievable ax murder has just occurred. Candy is the story of Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel) and the brutal murder of Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) is legendary and Hulu’s newest series captures the story in an epic fashion. Before we can talk about how it ended, let’s talk about how it began.

What Happens in Candy?

Candy Montgomery and her husband, Pat (Timothy Simons), are happily married with two kids. Their daughter’s best friend is Christina (Antonella Rose), the daughter of Betty and Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber). It seems like a nice and normal friendship between two church-going families in the small town of Wylie, Texas. Candy has grown a little bored with her marriage to Pat. After seeing one of her best friends get a divorce and thrive as a single woman, Candy wants to spice up her own life. She decides to make an offer to Allan to have an extramarital affair. Allan happily accepts.

After an unsuccessful attempt at fostering a child, Betty suggests she and Allan go on a marriage retreat called ME (Marriage Encounter) to help couples fall in love again. It seems to do the trick as a few months later she is pregnant with a new baby and Allan breaks off the affair. Candy finds it difficult to hide her jealousy but manages to keep their affair under wraps. Betty is far from the perfect wife. She seems to be a pretty mean teacher who is let go from her job after over disciplining her students, and she does NOT like it when her husband goes on business trips. So much so that she regularly calls his boss and tells him to stop sending him away. Betty and Allan didn’t seem all that great as a couple, according to this series, but that certainly isn’t justification for the end result.

So how does all this end up in murder? The series does an excellent job of not letting us see what happened until the last episode. We the audience are quite aware of what went down by the end of the first episode, but we don’t get the story until the end. All we know is that Candy showed up at Betty’s door on June 13th. When she left she was covered in blood and Betty was chopped to bits on her floor while her baby screamed down the hall. The neighbors who discover Betty after frantic calls from Allan are traumatized by what they find. Not only the site of Betty but also the baby who has screamed herself hoarse and is now covered in bodily fluids was absolutely mortifying. It doesn’t take long for the single ladies to swoop in. Betty’s friend Elaine (Jamie Anne Allman) is right there to cook dinner for Allan and immediately gives Christina a weight complex.

Finally, the cops show up to investigate the scene, and lo and behold, they’re some pretty recognizable faces. Justin Timberlake, who you may know is the real-life husband of Jessica Biel, and Jason Ritter, who you may or may not know is the real-life husband of Melanie Lynskey, play the deputies investigating and recreating the crime. They find a footprint in blood, sunglasses, and plenty of other evidence that even with some shoddy police work, they are able to piece together that Candy is the attacker. Candy, sensing that it’s only a matter of time before she is accused, relents and goes to see her pal defense attorney, Don Crowder (Raúl Esparza), and confesses. Don happily takes the case and sets out to prove that Candy killed Betty in self-defense.

What Happens At the End of Candy?

Throughout the episodes, we have seen glimpses of the trial but in the finale, we get to see the whole thing. The DA thinks this is an open and shut case because you can’t claim self-defense when you've hit someone 41 times with an ax, right? But Don Crowder knows what he has to do. He has to tell the court, the jury, and all the small-town gossips that Candy did in fact murder, Betty, but only because Betty attacked her first. The Judge clearly has no time for Crowder’s antics and repeatedly holds him in contempt of the court which unfortunately backfires and garners sympathy for Candy. The DA puts Allan on the stand but instead of helping them out, he makes Candy look even more sympathetic.

And finally, the moment arrives. Candy takes the stand. She is reluctant, but boy oh boy does she put on a performance. According to Candy, she suffered some severe trauma in her childhood when her mom always shushed her after a very triggering beating. When she arrived at Betty’s house on the day of the murder, after some light, fake small talk, Betty confronted Candy about her affair with Allan. Candy admitted that it did happen, but it was long over and Candy did not have any desire to continue it. Betty refused to accept this answer and went to the utility room to retrieve an ax. She threatened Candy to stay away from her family, especially Allan, and she never wanted to see her again. Candy thought it is over and apologized as Betty shoved her into the utility room and attacked her. The women struggled and only paused when they heard the baby crying. In this tense moment, Betty shushed Candy thus triggering her and Candy hit Betty with the ax 41 times, 28 in the head… in self-defense. Thunderstruck, Candy tried and failed to clean up the scene, but instead choose to shower the blood off of her and ignore the wailing baby. She left and went to the church and on with her day and her life. That's her story and she's sticking to it.

Candy’s performance on the stand is quite striking. The Judge, the court attendees, and even an apparition of Betty seem to doubt this version of the story which seems pretty unbelievable. The DA cross-examines her and gets her to admit that Allan was not her last affair and that she has been with someone since then. The defense hammers this home that Candy was not hung up on Allan and therefore would have no reason to kill Betty. Candy is forced to admit the affair to Pat who is infuriated, but the defense and Candy beg him to keep his cool to not mess with the case.

The moment of truth arrives and Candy is found… not guilty. Betty’s parents are devastated, the Judge is infuriated, the DA is in disbelief, and Don Crowder happily goes to jail to serve his sentence for contempt of court. Turns out he wound up running for governor a few years later. (He lost.) Allan attempts to approach Betty’s parents, but they nearly spit in his face. Allan decides to move on with his life and marry Elaine.

But it is Candy who is thrilled that all this “nonsense” is all over, and she can just get back to her normal life. But her normal life is gone. Her best friend, Sherry (Jessie Mueller), is infuriated because Candy lied to her. The ax murder is no big deal, but lying? Unacceptable. And living in a small town has its consequences when you do something like this and normal is a concept of the past. The show ends with Candy picking up a peppermint and popping it in her mouth. Turns out she changed her name, moved away, and started a new life… as a mental health counselor. Guess you can have your candy and eat it too.

