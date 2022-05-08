Two powerhouse forces unite for a new Hulu series! Not only do Melanie Lynskey and Jessica Biel headline Candy, but Biel also serves as an executive producer on the project as well.

Created by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, Candy is inspired by the true story of Candy Montgomery (Biel). She’s a 1980s suburban housewife who seems to have it all — a loving husband, two great kids, a warm home, and she’s loved by the entire community. However, then Candy becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of neighbor Betty Gore (Lynskey).

With Candy kicking off its five-night event on Hulu on May 9th, I got the chance to chat with Biel and Lynskey about their experience working on the series. We’ve seen quite a few shows based on true tragedy lately, The Thing About Pam and The Girl from Plainville for example. Each embraces a very particular tone and aesthetic to best suit its true roots, and Candy is no different. Biel began by highlighting the team’s primary style goals when bringing this story to screen:

“I think the real key that we wanted to create was this deep sense of suburban mundanity where you watch these lives playing out and it’s these simple things of a baby crying and waking up their parents in the morning, and then mom is grabbing the baby and dad is just hanging with the dogs and having breakfast, and you’re seeing the difference of these lives that are coexisting and yet a million miles apart. So that feeling, that sort of suburban dread, that kind of eeriness, that authentic-looking 1980s palette and color scheme, all of those things were highly important.”

RELATED: 'Candy': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to KnowBiel is exceptional in front of the camera in Candy, but the series also continues to highlight the force she is behind the lens as well. In an effort to emphasize how important it is to have voices like Biel’s backing certain projects and seeing them through to fruition, I had to ask Lynskey about her experience working with Biel, not only as a scene partner but also as a leader on the Candy set. “I love Jess so much, and she just did not disappoint me.” Lynskey continued:

“She’s so present and so surprising, and it was something I knew would happen because I’ve been seeing that in her work throughout the years, but just to watch this performance unfolding before my eyes, honestly, when I was watching the episodes finally, I was watching it as a fan of hers. I was so excited to see the scenes I wasn’t there for, to see her at home with Tim [Simons], to see her with Pablo [Schreiber]. I just think she’s an absolute genius and a wonderful leader. Taking care of everybody on set, just a really, really kind, good person, always the funniest one on the group text … but just making everybody feel welcome, making everybody feel appreciated, and just so fun to work with. I just want to do it more. I hope we get to one day!”

If you’re looking for more from Biel and Lynskey on Candy, be sure to check out the first half of our conversation in the video at the top of this article. As soon as Candy wraps up its run on May 13th, we’ll share the back half of the chat which includes insight into key moments in the final episodes of the show.

