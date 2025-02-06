Horror fans know that one of the “rules” to surviving a horror film is to never have sex, especially if you are a woman. So, when a group of small-town sex workers are faced with a series of mysterious murders, one can only imagine the outcomes for such a group of individuals. Set against the desolate backdrop of a Mid-West truck stop, John Swab’s 2022 slasher thriller Candy Land delivers a gritty and thought-provoking exploration of the controversial subject of sex work.

Set in 1996, the film follows a group of truck-stop sex workers known as “lot lizards.” When a young woman, Remy (Olivia Luccardi, It Follows), is cast out from her devoutly religious family, she is taken in by the tight-knit group of sex workers. Sadie (Sam Quartin), Riley, (Eden Brolin), Levi (Owen Campbell), Liv (Virginia Rand) and their ringleader Nora (Guinevere Turner), teach Remy the ways of rural sex work. However, after multiple bodies are found stabbed and carefully propped up across the grounds of the truck stop, the ragtag group of friends realizes that a serial killer threatens their everyday work.

What Makes 'Candy Land' Different?

Image via Roxwell Films.

What sets Swab’s sleazy slasher apart is its nuanced depiction of the controversial topic of sex work. Unlike other films in the horror genre, Candy Land offers a rare and respectful portrayal of sex workers, presenting them as more than just background characters. Through humanizing background stories and intimate conversations, the film takes its time to introduce us to the main characters, Riley, Sadie, and Levi, giving them an unexpected depth for such a movie and subject matter. Sadie and Levi stand out as particularly compelling characters who garner the audience’s empathy. Sadie is a reserved yet empowered woman who is not afraid to speak up for herself, especially when it comes to rest and respect. Levi is a queer, presumably bisexual, man who predominantly gives his services to male truck drivers. His role is a type of character that is rarely depicted on screen.

With the help of the actors’ strong performances, audiences become attached to these characters throughout the film. Towards the beginning of the story, it is easy to forget that Candy Land is a horror film because viewers become so engrossed in the characters’ lives and conversations. Because the film does offer a glimpse into these character’s motivations and daily interactions, audiences end up caring for their well-being, ultimately mourning the violence inflicted upon them. Importantly, the film avoids placing shame on these individuals for their livelihood, something that often happens in Hollywood. Instead, the disgust is directed at the predatory men who stop at the truck stop to degrade and violate the main characters. Sex workers are not seen as “bad” or “disgusting,” but rather as people stuck in unfortunate and unsafe situations.

Why This Representation Is So Important

This is not to say that Candy Land is the perfect representation of sex workers. It still depicts abuse and sexual violence against them, including a violent rape scene. In the end, the film does show the deaths of sex workers, perpetuating the “if you have sex, you die” trope in the horror genre. However, the film does also attempt to subvert this trope in a way by ensuring the demise of the killer and the domineering religious doomsday cult looking to “cleanse” the main characters.

When considering how sex workers are often portrayed in pop culture — speed bumps in games like Grand Theft Auto and victims defined solely by tragic backstories in crime dramas — there is a lot of room for improvement. Sex workers deserve meaningful representation in film and television, portrayed as more than just social deviants. Although only given 90 minutes to establish backstories, Candy Land strives to give these characters depth, making them worthy of empathy and understanding.

While there is still a lot of growth needed when it comes to sex workers on screen, especially in the horror genre, Candy Land is a relatively positive depiction. It is a well-shot, low-budget slasher that is truly brought together by the friendship and chemistry between the family of sex workers.