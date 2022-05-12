Following his stand-out supporting role in 2006's Alpha Dog, Justin Timberlake has forged an unlikely film career in the last two decades, notably with his exceptional performances in David Fincher's The Social Network and Joel and Ethan Coen's Inside Llewyn Davis, along with leading roles in Friends with Benefits, In Time, Bad Teacher, Runner Runner, Wonder Wheel, and Palmer, to name just a few. But the pop star's acting career has been limited in two respects: he hasn't worked his way into the ever-growing prestige streaming drama world, and he hasn't acted opposite his wife, Jessica Biel.

Well, today, that all changes. As audiences were shocked to discover this morning, Timberlake has a surprise supporting role in Hulu's Candy, the week-long true crime mini-series starring and produced by Biel. In the role of Steve "Diffy" Deffibaugh, a sheriff's deputy who investigates the brutal ax murder at the center of this real-life story, the musician-turned-actor plays a notable supporting part in the final two episodes — giving himself the chance to collaborate with his spouse and enter the ever-crowded streaming era.

As Timberlake announced on Instagram, the pop musician might be slightly unrecognizable at first due to his slight beer belly (which he insists is fake), dorky haircut (also fake, per Timberlake), and handlebar mustache (all real). But make no mistake, that's Timberlake all right. Candy's fourth episode is a bit coy with the musician/actor's reveal, but when he works his way into the plot, Timberlake plays a prominent and, for our title character, antagonistic role in the proceedings. Though he's no stranger to drama, in many definitions of the word, Timberlake's appearance in this high-profile show is a departure from his previous work. And one that might announce a new phase in his acting career — should he pursue it.

RELATED:

How To Watch Candy: Where To Stream The Limited Series

Will we see more from Justin Timberlake, the character actor? Probably not. Likely, this role was a fun way for Timberlake to spend some time with his main squeeze and play a character who is totally different from anyone he has played on-screen in the past. And while it does take some time to get used to seeing Timberlake in such a dressed-down role, he does a dependable job. You can see a glimmer in his eye when he gets to share the screen with Biel — which isn't always ideal when Biel plays a suspected ax murderer and Timberlake is playing the grizzled deputy who's trying to bring her down, perhaps. But for the couple's fans, it is cute to see the celebs working together for the first time.

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a God-fearing housewife who finds herself in a violent altercation with her friend, Betty Gore, Hulu's week-long mini-series is certainly a dour, intense drama, and one that only occasionally flirts with dark humor. But Timberlake brings some affable charm to the part, and it seems like he's having a lot of fun playing against type in such a serious-minded new series.

Though Timberlake only acts periodically compared to his music career, Candy won't be the actor's last streaming series. Indeed, the Grammy-winning musician is also attached to star in Apple TV+'s newest adaptation of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which will see Timberlake playing the part of Chuck Barris. The actor previously starred in the aforementioned Palmer, which also debuted on AppleTV+, in 2021. Suffice it to say, like a lot of actors working today, Timberlake is diving headfirst into the world of streaming content, and this surprise new supporting role in Hulu's Candy is merely the latest example.

The first four episodes of Candy are now available to stream on Hulu. The fifth and final episode will premiere May 13th — i.e. Friday the 13th, the tragic day Betty Gore was killed by Candy Montgomery. Check out an image of Timberlake and Biel on set below, via Timberlake's Instagram:

Chuck Lorre Comedy 'United States of Al' Canceled at CBS

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Will Ashton (29 Articles Published) Will is a freelance writer who has been seen in a variety of print and online publications. See you at the movies. More From Will Ashton

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe