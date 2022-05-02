True-crime fans have had a lot of fantastic options on streaming lately, with a variety of miniseries touting their “based on a true story” credentials. Now Hulu is looking to add another to the “must watch” list with Candy. Starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey, Candy will retell the story of middle school teacher Betty Gore’s 1980 murder by her friend Candy.

Related:First ‘Love & Death’ Images Star Elizabeth Olsen as Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery

What is Candy About?

Based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, Candy tells the story of a Texas housewife who begins an affair with her best friend Betty’s husband. When Betty discovers the affair and confronts Candy, she winds up dead. The real life killing the story is based on took place in a suburb of Dallas in 1980, and it appears that this is the setting for the series as well. Hulu’s official description of the series states that:

“when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom,”

Suggesting that there will be a strong focus on how the culture of suburbia in the early 1980s impacted Candy’s mental health and her relationships. The real Candy Montgomery was eventually found not guilty of murder, after testifying that she killed Betty in self-defense. Candy claimed that Betty confronted her about the affair and attacked her with an ax, the same ax Candy then used to strike Betty 41 times. The series opts to both show Candy’s version of the events, while also keeping some ambiguity on exactly what happened.

Perhaps it’s because of the not guilty verdict that the case continues to fascinate. HBO Max is also making a miniseries about Candy Montgomery this year. That series, called Love and Death, will star Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Candy?

Image via Hulu

Candy Montgomery is played by Jessica Biel. When talking with Vanity Fair Biel said she had initially had concerns that the role was too similar to her part in The Sinner, she told Vanity Fair:

“I was like, am I repeating myself by playing a character that has this moment of bursting rage and fury and just this thing.”

Biel eventually decided that she had to take the role of Candy though because she liked the script so much. Biel isn’t wrong to note the similarities between Candy Montgomery in Candy and Cora Tannetti in The Sinner, but considering Biel was nominated for an Emmy for playing said role, that might not be a bad thing.

Melanie Lynskey plays Candy’s best friend and eventual victim Betty Gore. Lynskey’s first major role was also in a project based on a true murder case- Lynskey starred with Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson’s 1994 film Heavenly Creatures, based on the true story of the Parker–Hulme murder case. More recently Lynskey was in Netflix’s strange and violent I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore. Lynkskey was also part of the large ensemble of Adam McKay's Oscar-nominated satire Don't Look Up as the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio's character. Lynskey also played Shauna in the Showtime series Yellowjackets.

TImothy Simons plays Candy’s husband, Pat. You may recognize Simons as Jonah Ryan from the political satire Veep. Recently he played Jim in Station Eleven. Betty Gore’s husband, Allan is played by Pablo Schreiber. Schreiber is best known for playing Nick Sobotka on The WIre. He was in Orange is the New Black and American Gods and is currently starring as Master Chief in Paramount+’s big budget Halo series. Raúl Esparza, a veteran actor of both stage and screen who has been in shows including Pushing Up Daisies, Hannibal, and the recent Dopesick, plays Candy’s defense lawyer.

Candy was created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith. Antosca was the co-creator of Brand New Cherry Flavor which made waves on Netflix with its dark and surreal story of magical revenge. He was also co-creater of The Act, which was based on the horrifying true story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard and the medical child abuse that eventually led to murder. Robin Veith was a writer for The Act as well as a variety of other series including Law and Order: SVU and Mad Men. When talking to Vanity Fair she said she was drawn to Candy Montgomery’s story in part because

“It seemed like the most Mad Men ax-murderer story [she’d] ever heard of.”

Is There a Trailer for Candy?

A teaser trailer was released on March 17th and with a length of almost a minute and a half it’s surprisingly long for a “teaser.”

A full trailer came out on April 13th. It emphasizes that the series is based on “disturbingly true events.” Ominous music plays throughout, making even the act of mixing Kool Aid take on a sinister vibe. The trailer, in addition to setting out the tone of the series, also makes clear that at least some of the show will be focused on the aftermath of the killing, as we see the community react to news of Betty’s death, and see police repeatedly interrogating Candy. When talking with Vanity Fair, Robin Veith explained that the series is structured to start with

“An in media res pilot episode, and four more episodes to unwind it and bring it back.”

From the perms, to the clothes, to the macramé owl decorations, it’s impossible to miss the fashion and style of the early 80s when watching the trailer for Candy.

Related:SeriesFest Season 8 Returns With Premiere Screenings of 'Becoming Elizabeth,' 'Candy,' and More

Where Can You Watch Candy?

Image via Hulu

Candy will be on Hulu beginning May 9. Candy is opting for an interesting release schedule, with one new episode released every night for five nights. The finale will be released on Hulu on May 13, so be sure to check in daily if you enjoy the first episode of Candy. Or just wait until the 13th of May or later and binge the whole series then.

If you’ve been searching for another true crime period piece set in the early 80s then Candy may be for you. With its focus on not just Betty’s killing itself, but also the societal factors that surrounded and constrained both Candy and Betty, this series could be an interesting look at the pain and pressures that are hidden just below the surface in so many seemingly perfect suburbs.

'Candy' Trailer Reveals Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey's Deadly Friendship

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Lauren Krystaf (26 Articles Published) Lauren Krystaf is a Resource Writer for Collider. She holds a BA in Anthropology and an MS in Library and Information Science. When not busy with her kids, cats, and fish, she enjoys gardening, reading, and of course overthinking movies and TV shows. More From Lauren Krystaf

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe