A new teaser for the anticipated TV show, Candy, aired during the 94th Academy Award ceremony on ABC. The upcoming miniseries, which will star Jessica Biel in the titular role, is based on the real-life murder of Betty Gore by her friend and neighbor, Candy Montgomery.

The thirty-second clip provides intimate access to Candy Montgomery’s mind as she crumbles under the expectations of conformity and perfection. The short teaser is rife with tense moments that create a looming and distressing background for the story. It also includes a pervasive presence of blood and a promise of violence, which is to be expected given the harrowing nature of the crime. The teaser ends with an offscreen voice stating, “Candy, you can’t be perfect all the time”; this alludes to the fact that Candy indeed gets crushed under the weight of great expectations.

Candy’s official synopsis provides a better insight on what to expect from the film:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Interestingly, this is not the only adaptation of the 1980 murder hitting the small screen soon. A miniseries, Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery and Lily Rabe as Betty Gore is set to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2022. Love & Death is written by David E. Kelly, and will be executive produced by Kelly and Nicole Kidman.

Biel has been a prominent presence in TV crime dramas in recent years. She notably starred as Cora Tannetti in 2017’s The Sinner. Biel, who also served as a producer on the show, received Best Actress nominations for the role at the 70th Emmy Award Ceremony and 75th Golden Globes. She also appeared as Lia Haddock in 2019’s Limetown, and was an executive producer on 2021’s hit drama Cruel Summer.

Alongside Biel, Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore opposite Pablo Schreiber who is onboard as Alan Gore. Timothy Simons will play Pat Montgomery while Raúl Esparza will appear as Don Crowder. Biel will additionally serve as an executive producer on the show alongside three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith, who also wrote the pilot for Candy. Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund and Michelle Purple, are also onboard as executive producers, alongside Michael Uppendahl who directed the pilot. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers.

Candy will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9 and will stream new episodes nightly until the finale on Friday, May 13. Watch the newly released teaser below:

