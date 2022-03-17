The official trailer for the upcoming Hulu Original limited series Candy has been released, showcasing Jessica Biel completely transformed for the main role of a housewife turned murderer. The series, inspired by true events, is set in Texas in 1980, where Candy Montgomery (Biel) is a normal housewife who is living what appears to be an enviable life – a good husband, two children, and a nice house. But dissatisfaction with her state of conformity secretly builds up within her, until it all culminates in one dreadful act of violence.

The trailer begins by showing, through visuals and the music, how Candy’s life was seemingly perfect. But then, the scene abruptly shifts, the music changes, and Candy is taking the stand inside a courtroom as the defendant in a murder trial. She is asked whether she liked the victim, her friend Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey), to which there’s no straightforward answer. It makes sense that only vague answers are featured in the trailer, since it’s related to one of the core questions in this real-life criminal case: Why would Candy murder her friend in such a callous and brutal manner?

Candy was first announced back in July 2020, but it was in late 2021 that Biel was officially revealed as taking on the lead role, replacing fellow actress Elizabeth Moss. In addition to Biel and Lynskey, other members of the main cast include Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery and Pablo Schreiber as Alan Gore.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Melanie Lynskey to Be Ax Murdered by Jessica Biel in ‘Candy’ Limited Series for Hulu

The pilot script was written by three-time Emmy Award nominee Robin Veith, who also executive produces alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, Biel, Michelle Purple, and Michael Uppendahl, who also directed the show's first episode. The series is a UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and a 20th Television production, a division of Disney Television Studios.

Candy premieres on Hulu on May 9, and in an interesting change of pace, will be airing each of its five episodes every night until the finale on May 13, which is appropriate yet chilling, taking into consideration the date in which the real crime took place, on Friday the 13th. Check out the full trailer below:

‘Scream 6’: Courteney Cox Officially Returning for Sequel

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (220 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos