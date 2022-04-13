Hulu's take on the true crime story is full of twists, turns, and lots of gore.

Keeping true-crime lovers hot on the trail of their newest obsession, Hulu has released an official trailer for their upcoming series, Candy. While we’ve gotten a few quick peeks at what the Jessica Biel-led series will be bringing to the table, this trailer better solidifies the story of the seemingly gentle southern woman.

The trailer reveals a God-fearing housewife with a strong sense of community and family, happy to step up to any challenge and help however she can. With a short cut of tightly curled hair and big glasses, Biel steps into the role of the bored mother perfectly. Things get shaken up when Candy begins a lust-filled affair with her best friend Betty’s (Melanie Lynskey) husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber). When Betty catches on to what’s happening between her husband and Candy, her life is in immediate danger. As the world surrounding Candy’s affair begins to unravel, the seemingly kind woman shows the evil lurking deep inside her. Things get really bloody and brutal as the trailer for Candy plays out.

Along with Biel, Lynskey, and Shreiber, the five-episode series also stars Timothy Simons and Raúl Esparza. For Biel, this isn’t her first dive into the world of crime-based shows. Previously, the actress starred in the first season of the critically acclaimed anthology series, The Sinner, where she played a troubled killer named Cora Tannetti. For her part in the show, Biel nabbed nominations at both that year’s Golden Globe Awards and the Primetime Emmy Awards. She also served The Sinner as an executive producer alongside Michelle Purple, a role both women hold for Candy under their Iron Ocean banner.

Along with Biel and Purple, Mad Men scribe Robin Veith, will also serve as an executive producer and holds the credit as the show’s pilot writer. American Crime Story: Impeachment director, Michael Uppendahl stood at the helm of Candy’s pilot and has credits as an executive producer. Filling out the executive production team will be Nick Antosca serving under Eat the Cat productions alongside Alex Hedlund.

If the trailer is any indication, fans who have long been awaiting the arrival of this twist and turn-filled series will not be let down. And if you think the teaser is crazy, just wait until you watch the entire case unfold — jaws will be dropped to the floor!

Check out the trailer as well as key art for the series below and tune into Hulu on May 9 when Candy picks up her ax for the five-night event.

Here’s the official synopsis for Candy:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

