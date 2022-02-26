Classic horror has seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to the 4K Ultra HD format, and it looks like Arrow Video has just found their next victim in Candyman, which is coming to 4K thanks to the popular boutique label.

Based on director Clive Barker's own short story The Forbidden, the 1992 classic followed a grad student in Chicago named Helen Lyle played by Virginia Madsen as she studies the legend of the dreaded Candyman. The killer who had a hook for a hand, now a slasher icon thanks to Tony Todd's haunting performance, has been attached to multiple gruesome murders and the rumor is if you say his name five times in the mirror you can summon him.

30 years later and many horror fans regard the film as one of the most terrifying staples of the genre. Whether it is Barker's hypnotizing and disturbing visuals or Philip Glass’ truly unique organ-based musical score, this is still a unique film in the slasher sub-genre today. It honestly fits in more with today’s elevated horror offerings than your typical slashers of the 80s and early 90s. Also, the themes of how urban legends/folklore can oppress a community and the stark class/racial divide that America is still facing today was incredibly ahead of its time.

This new 4K restoration limited edition set comes with a lot of cool collectible features like a hardcover slipcase, a limited edition 40-page perfect-bound booklet reproducing the original storyboards for the film, 6 postcard-size reproduced lobby cards, and a reversible poster featuring the original film’s poster art and new artwork by Gary Pullan. The cover art will also feature the same reversible style and Pullan’s artwork sees Candyman looming over the city looking for his next victim. Additionally, you will get these special features:

Audio commentary with writer-director Bernard Rose and actor Tony Todd.

Audio commentary with authors Stephen Jones and Kim Newman.

Be My Victim, an interview with actor Tony Todd.

It Was Always You, Helen, an interview with actor Virginia Madsen.

The Cinema of Clive Barker: The Divine Explicit, an in-depth interview with Clive Barker on Candyman and other adaptations of his work.

The Writing on the Wall: The Production Design of Candyman, an interview with production designer Jane Ann Stewart.

Forbidden Flesh: The Makeup FX of Candyman, interviews with special makeup effects artists Bob Keen, Gary J. Tunicliffe and Mark Coulier.

A Story to Tell: Clive Barker’s “The Forbidden”, an interview with writer Douglas E. Winter on Barker’s seminal Books of Blood and Candyman’s source story.

Urban Legend: Unwrapping Candyman, a critical analysis of the film with writers Tananarive Due and Steven Barnes.

Three rarely-seen Bernard Rose short films, restored in HD: A Bomb With No Name on It (1975), The Wreckers (1976) and Looking at Alice (1977).

The film will be 4K restored from the original negative and while this is a foreign release for anyone outside the UK, unlike normal Blu-rays, all 4K Blu-rays are region-free. However, this is a typical release strategy for Arrow given that they are a UK-based company so, if you can wait, you can probably expect an American edition in the near future. If you cannot wait then this release will run you $40, and you can preorder the new 4K version on Arrow’s website.

The Candyman series has been very up and down over the years receiving two less than stellar direct sequels Farewell to the Flesh and Day of the Dead in 1995 and 1999 respectively before the franchise got the legacy sequel treatment with last year’s critically beloved Candyman. The franchise is as popular as ever given the success of the reboot and it being the 30th anniversary of the series. Just like Arrow did with other horror classics like An American Werewolf in London, this studio looks to give Candyman the 4K release fans of this franchise deserve.

This 4K special edition releases on May 23, 2022, you can view the full list of special features for Candyman on Arrow's website, and remember do not say his name five times, or he will come for you.

