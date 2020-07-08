‘Candyman’ Reboot Release Date Delayed for the Second Time

Universal Pictures has delayed the release date of Candyman, in addition to a handful of other horror features on the studio’s slate. The is the second time the reboot of the 1992 horror movie has been delayed. Back in April we learned the Candyman release date had moved from June 12 to September 25 of this year.

Candyman‘s delay was announced as part of a group of also-delayed horror movies including Halloween Kills. Universal announced on Wednesday it was moving the Candyman release date from September 25 to October 16, 2020. No official reason was given by the studio. However, it feels fairly safe to assume Candyman‘s new release date is the result of ongoing concerns across the film industry on when it will be safe to open movie theaters and resume filming as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite new measures taken by theater chains to ensure the safety of patrons, it still feels too risky for studios to send their big releases to theaters.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the Candyman reboot stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a Chicago-area artist who takes a fervent interest in the local lore around the fabled Candyman. Candyman also stars Teyonah Parris (Chi-raq), Colman Domingo (Selma), and Nathan Jarrett-Stewart (Misfits). Candyman is co-written by DaCosta, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld. Peele and Rosenfeld also serve as co-producers.

Candyman is now set for release on October 16. For more, be sure to watch the most recent Candyman teaser and check out our updated 2020 release calendar.