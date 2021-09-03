Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Candyman.Candyman is a story about stories. It's about how human beings turn and transform the chaos of life into a kind of sense, even if that sense carries death where it goes. Heck, even the meta-textual elements of Nia DaCosta's 2021 Candyman are about a story — Bernard Rose's 1992 Candyman, which DaCosta's work continuously reframes, reflects, and refracts into a kind of new version of sense and purpose.

Visually, DaCosta communicates all these splintered and transmogrified points of view with uncommon craft and splendor, crafting a milieu full of lurking wide shots, controlled movements, negative space, and reflective surface upon reflective surface. The story of Candyman, the in-universe character, is that you give him power by saying his name into a mirror; the story of Candyman, DaCosta's film, is that its character is given power by putting him everywhere and nowhere, insidiously invading these reflective surfaces, eager to expand in this new story into our open, bloodied arms.

Many of these Candyman appearances are obvious by design. But throughout the crisp 91-minute runtime, DaCosta also hides her story-driven monster in the margins of her mirrors, windows, doorways, and anything else that can reflect back something at its viewer. By my count, there are 12 "hidden" Candyman appearances within the film, appearances designed to unease you without ostentation, appearances designed to reward an eagle-eyed viewer with a more pervasive version of the horror story. Let's unpack them all here, shall we?

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'Candyman' Pulls $22.4 Million For Impressively Scary Box Office Weekend

Around four minutes in, near the final moments of the '70s-set prologue, young William Burke ( Daejon Staeker ) closes the door in a basement laundromat, and sees a hole in the wall in its reflection. For one brief moment, you can see the Sherman Fields version of Candyman ( Michael Hargrove ) within this hole, before he retreats. This shot is framed to highlight the hole in the wall as our visual focus (with a later explicit shot of Candyman crawling out), but Candyman's brief visualization could sneak by you if you're not looking for it.

) closes the door in a basement laundromat, and sees a hole in the wall in its reflection. For one brief moment, you can see the Sherman Fields version of Candyman ( ) within this hole, before he retreats. This shot is framed to highlight the hole in the wall as our visual focus (with a later explicit shot of Candyman crawling out), but Candyman's brief visualization could sneak by you if you're not looking for it. 25 minutes in, Anthony McCoy ( Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ) explains his interest in the Candyman story to his art gallery director girlfriend Brianna ( Teyonah Parris ), and jokingly says his name five times into the reflection of their apartment window. As they move away and start canoodling, though, we can faintly see Candyman in the reflection looking back at them, his iconic brown coat and all.

) explains his interest in the Candyman story to his art gallery director girlfriend Brianna ( ), and jokingly says his name five times into the reflection of their apartment window. As they move away and start canoodling, though, we can faintly see Candyman in the reflection looking back at them, his iconic brown coat and all. 33 minutes in, we watch curator Clive's ( Brian King ) assistant Jerrica ( Miriam Moss ) say Candyman five times into Anthony's art installation, a mirror designed for folks to "summon him" (though they're doing it as a kind of mocking, kinky sex thing, which was not Anthony's intention). Just before Candyman makes himself very apparent (by slashing her throat), we catch a glimpse of his corner standing in the reflection of the mirror.

) assistant Jerrica ( ) say Candyman five times into Anthony's art installation, a mirror designed for folks to "summon him" (though they're doing it as a kind of mocking, kinky sex thing, which was not Anthony's intention). Just before Candyman makes himself very apparent (by slashing her throat), we catch a glimpse of his corner standing in the reflection of the mirror. Later in this kill sequence, as Clive is desperately trying to undo the "sex belt" he now shares with Jerrica's corpse, Candyman stands in the mirror installation's reflection, his arms outstretched, watching.

In a brief tracking shot following Clive running away from the installation, Candyman is still visible in the reflection.

As Clive tries in vain to open the locked gallery door to the outside, we can faintly make out Candyman walking up behind him and hooking his ankle in the door's opaque reflection.

In another brief tracking shot, we watch Clive get dragged invisibly across the floor by his bloody ankle — though if you look at the doors behind them, you can catch visible glimpses of Candyman in the act.

Image via Universal

Moving forward to around the 37-minute mark, when Brianna awakens from her nightmare of her father ( Cedric Mays ) killing himself, you can see Candyman watching in their bedroom mirror — a visual clue that this is a dream-within-a-dream before she awakens again.

) killing himself, you can see Candyman watching in their bedroom mirror — a visual clue that this is a dream-within-a-dream before she awakens again. Moments later, when Anthony reveals he also had a nightmare, he slowly pushes Brianna out of the bathroom and shuts the door on her. Here, we not only get a subtle "Candyman" appearance but a visual clue that Anthony will soon become the Candyman himself. If you watch his reflection, you'll see that it stops moving a moment before the "real Anthony" does. The new monster is already being calcified; the reflections are spreading.

Around 49 minutes in, after Anthony has an explicit vision of seeing his reflection as Candyman in the art critic's ( Rebecca Spence ) mirror, he's snapped back to reality by this art critic, Finley. But as we look at Finley through the same mirror, you can see an obfuscated, doorway-hugging Candyman, before he slips slowly into the "hallway."

) mirror, he's snapped back to reality by this art critic, Finley. But as we look at Finley through the same mirror, you can see an obfuscated, doorway-hugging Candyman, before he slips slowly into the "hallway." An hour and 11 minutes in, Brianna goes to investigate William's ( Colman Domingo ) laundromat. As she shuts the office door behind her, we can barely make out Candyman's reflection in its surface as it creaks to a close.

) laundromat. As she shuts the office door behind her, we can barely make out Candyman's reflection in its surface as it creaks to a close. Finally, moments later, when she's banging on the locked door for someone to help, we can see — ever so briefly — the reflection of Candyman coming to nab her from behind.

KEEP READING: How to Watch 'Candyman': Is the Scary Slasher Sequel Streaming?

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Ingmar Bergman’s "Worst" Film Deserves to Be Reconsidered 50 years later, Bergman’s much maligned first English language film ‘The Touch’ requires another look.

Read Next