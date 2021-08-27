One of the biggest questions surrounding Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele's new Candyman film has been its link to the original from 1992. It now appears that the answer has been provided, in the form of a new clip that shows the folklore that is a major part of this universe, particularly highlighting the history of one of the original's major characters, Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen).

The clip, aptly titled 'Helen Lyle Urban Legend,' recounts the events of the original film, from the behading of a Rottweiler to a stolen baby. Troy Cartwright, played by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, narrates the events. He recounts them to his sister Brianna (Teyonah Parris), Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Manteen II), and Grady (Kyle Kaminsky). Brianna appears to be the most spooked of the group, while Anthony seems more curious than anything. These attitudes line up rather well with what has been shown thus far in the trailers, and eager viewers don't need to wait long to see how Candyman plays out, as it hits theaters this weekend.

Candyman has been referred to as a 'legacyquel,' which per the almighty Urban Dictionary, is a film "where an aging star(s) reprises a classic role and passes the torch to a younger successor." Harrison Ford would appear to be the king of the legacyquel, returning as both Han Solo and Indiana Jones in new installments of those respective franchises. The same holds true for DaCosta's new horror film, which sees the return of the original Candyman, Tony Todd. While the marketing has been heavily touting Abdul-Mateen II's Anthony, the trailers have also given glimpses of Todd's iconic original character.

2021's Candyman follows Anthony, a struggling artist, and his girlfriend Brianna as they move into the Cabrini neighborhood of Chicago. The area is now gentrified beyond belief, and Anthony soon becomes aware of the urban legend of the Candyman that has haunted the town. He soon incorporates these details into his artwork, the most prominent being the uttering of the name 'Candyman' into a mirror five times. Was this a mistake, or was this the life Anthony was destined for? Candyman also stars Colman Domingo, Michael Hargrove, and Vanessa Estelle Williams. In addition to penning the screenplay with DaCosta and Win Rosenfeld, Peele has also produced the film under his Monkeypaw Productions studio.

Candyman hits theaters on August 27. Check out the new clip below:

