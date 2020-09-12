Why ‘Candyman’ Is Delayed to 2021, According to Director Nia DaCosta
On Friday, it was announced Universal Pictures was pushing back the release date on director Nia DaCosta‘s Candyman update. An official release date has yet to be locked in, but we do know the movie will now bow in 2021. This is the third time Candyman‘s release date has been delayed following a push from September 25 to October 16. By Saturday morning, DaCosta followed up this news with an official — and very enlightening — statement on the decision to push back the release date of this highly-anticipated “spiritual sequel.”
DaCosta hopped on Twitter in the early hours on Saturday to touch base with her followers and shed light on the decision for the release date push, as reported by Variety. She shared,
“We made Candyman to be seen in theaters. Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories–how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.”
DaCosta continued her explanation in a second tweet, further enlightening with the following: “We wanted the horror and humanity of Candyman to be experienced in a collective, a community, so we’re pushing Candyman to next year, to ensure that everyone can see the film, in theaters, and share in that experience.”
DaCosta’s Candyman brings the lore introduced in the 1992 original Candyman, which starred Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, into the 21st century. The screenplay, co-written by DaCosta & Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele, follows Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a Chicago-area artist whose work becomes entwined with the Candyman legend, an integral part of the history of the city’s Cabrini-Green projects, and soon takes a frightening hold on his life. In June, DaCosta shared a prologue short about Candyman’s origins which teases the timely relevance of this new story. With all of this in mind, DaCosta’s explanation makes complete sense, especially given the gravity of the subject matter at the heart of Candyman‘s story and the weight of Candyman‘s standing in the horror community as a pivotal work of Black horror.
Candyman will now be released in theaters in 2021. You can read Nia DaCosta’s official statement on the delay below. For more, check out our 2021 movie release calendar.
