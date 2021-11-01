Watch the urban legend in the comfort of your own home when Nia DaCosta's horror movie comes to Digital, 4K, and Blu-ray this month.

If you’re looking for that perfect Christmas gift for your horror enthusiast friend or loved one, you may want to consider buying the horror-slasher-thriller film Candyman, as the film is coming to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray this month, and Collider can reveal an exclusive extended scene to celebrate the release above. All versions of the film come with over an hour of bonus features including a never-before-seen alternate ending, deleted and extended scenes as well as special featurettes that take viewers behind the scenes of the film and deeper into this complex and deeply resonant contemporary take on the bone-chilling urban legend.

Candyman is written by Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and it tells the story of Candyman, an urban legend myth (or at least so it’s said), that will kill someone if they say their name five times into a mirror.

The sequel to the 1992 cult classic, Candyman takes place in Chicago and centers around artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is living in the city with his girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris). Anthony soon becomes drawn to the urban legend of Candyman and seeks to find out the truth behind the urban myth. Anthony's curiosity leaves him questioning everything he knows in ways he could not imagine.

The scene is an extended version of the one released for the theatrical version of Candyman, where Anthony debates an art critic who suggests that artists were the original gentrifiers. “Who do you think makes the hood?” Anthony asks her, before explaining how cities cut off communities and wait for them to die before inviting developers and young, preferably white people to come and gentrify it.

The extended scene expands on Anthony's explanation of the systematic erasure of communities of color, with cities waiting like vultures for the roads to be full of potholes, buildings to crumble and crime to rise, as finally spirits in the community get broken and the place becomes unlivable before the gentrification process begins. It is one of the best scenes in the film, and the extended version only makes the central theme of DaCosta's film all the more poignant.

Check out the list of special featurettes for Candyman:

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES

SAY MY NAME: Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself.

Filmmakers and cast discuss how the horror at the center of Candyman is both timely and timeless, which is a tragedy in and of itself. BODY HORROR: We explore director Nia DaCosta's influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony's physical transformation means to the story.

We explore director Nia DaCosta's influences in the subgenre of body horror, and what Anthony's physical transformation means to the story. THE FILMMAKER'S EYE: NIA DACOSTA: Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story.

Take a closer look at director Nia DaCosta, and how her singular voice and perspective were perfect to tell this story. PAINTING CHAOS: Filmmakers reveal how Anthony's artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago's vibrant art scene.

Filmmakers reveal how Anthony's artwork evolves throughout the film and how they strived for authenticity in recreating Chicago's vibrant art scene. THE ART OF ROBERT AIKI AUBREY LOWE: Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film.

Composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe reveals some of the unconventional methodology he used to create the unique and haunting soundscapes sounds of the film. TERROR IN THE SHADOWS: A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends’ cycle of violence.

A behind-the-scenes look at how the analogue shadow puppetry scenes were created and an unpacking of why this ancient artistic medium was the most conceptually relevant for depicting the legends’ cycle of violence. CANDYMAN: THE IMPACT OF BLACK HORROR: A roundtable discussion moderated by Colman Domingo about the nuanced relationship Black Americans have with Candyman, the horror genre and the overall idea of monsters and victims.

Candyman comes out on digital release on November 2, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray DVD on November 16.

