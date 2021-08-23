Candyman has released its final trailer, but you can't see it unless you summon the Candyman himself. Yes, that's right — you have to go on the official Candyman movie website, click on the button that instructs you to summon the Candyman, and call out his name five times in a row. The catch is, you have to say his name out loud so he knows you're calling him. It also doesn't help that the screen shows bees swarming your face each time. After that terrifying experience, you're greeted by the trailer — but before watching it, you should ensure that the Candyman isn't around.

The upcoming horror movie follows the events of the 1992 original, in which the story of killer Daniel Robitaille terrorized the residents of Chicago's Cabrini Green housing projects. A decade after the Cabrini towers have been torn down, artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, art director Brianna Cartwright, have moved into a new condo that inhabits the now-gentrified neighborhood. When Anthony learns the tragic true story of the Candyman, he throws himself into capturing the legend through his art — which leads him down a path to questioning his own mind and simultaneously unleashes the Candyman on a new generation of victims.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta, who also co-writes the film alongside producer Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The movie serves as a sequel to the 1992 Candyman, written and directed by Bernard Rose, which is based on the short story The Forbidden by Clive Barker. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo, as well as Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams, who reprise their roles from the original film.

Candyman will premiere in theatres on August 27. You can watch the final trailer by visiting idareyou.candymanmovie.com.

