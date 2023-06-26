There are a wide range of iconic horror villains that have transcended the genre, such as Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers. One such character who belongs in the discussion of best horror baddies is Candyman, the ghost of an artist and the son of a slave who was murdered in the 19th century. When one says his name five times in front of a mirror, Candyman appears with his hooked hand and savagely murders those that have summoned him. He makes for a stark contrast to the silent, masked killers that dominate the slasher genre, with Tony Todd delivering some beautifully disturbing lines as he stalks each of his victims.

Despite appearing in only four movies, Candyman has remained a popular character in the horror genre, helped in large part by Todd's unforgettable performance. With his imposing height and deep voice, Todd helped shape Candyman into a modern day Dracula and the popular actor has remained synonymous with the character throughout his career. Based on the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker, the original movie produced three sequels, with the latest releasing in 2021, finally ending the drought that existed after the previous entries' release straight to video in 1999.

4 'Candyman 3: Day of the Dead' (1999)

When art collector Caroline McKeever (Donna D'Errico) attends a gallery celebrating the myth of the Candyman, she accidentally brings him into the real world where he continues his killing spree. With the police believing Caroline is responsible for the murders, she must prove her innocence while avoiding becoming the next victim.

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead is without a doubt the worst entry in the franchise and one of the worst movies of 1999. It fails in all aspects of filmmaking, featuring bad direction, poor performances, and a script that tries to establish more of Candyman's legacy, but that is ultimately clichéd and boring. The only saving grace is Todd, who is reliably great in the title role.

3 'Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh' (1995)

The second movie in the series, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh mostly ignores the events of the first film and focuses on Annie Tarrant (Kelly Rowan), a school teacher. After her brother is falsely accused of murder, Annie tries to clear his name by proving the existence of the Candyman, which pulls her into his bloody rampage.

While not as bad as Day of the Dead, Farewell to the Flesh is another disappointing follow-up to the classic original. It doubles the gore and the kills, but it fails to match the compelling narrative of the original, becoming a standard slasher sequel when compared to the boogeyman story of the first film.

2 'Candyman' (2021)

Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is a talented artist who explores the desolate neighborhood of Cabrini-Green in search of inspiration. Upon learning about the legend of the Candyman and how he haunted the area, Anthony begins to experience strange events and discovers that he may share a close link to the legend.

The Candyman franchise had been dormant for over twenty years before this fourth movie arrived, and it serves as a direct sequel to the original. It explores the concept of Candyman being different people throughout history, each seeking revenge for the injustice forced upon them. While this is an interesting idea, and it allows this slasher movie to possess insightful social commentary, it does suffer due to the loss of Todd's haunting presence, who is absent aside from a cameo. Despite not reaching the heights of the original, this version of Candyman is still the best sequel in the horror franchise and will hopefully serve as a launching pad for the character to become a mainstay of the silver screen once again.

1 'Candyman' (1992)

The original and still the best, Candyman stars Virginia Madsen as Helen Lyle, a grad student who travels to Cabrini-Green to write her thesis about the Candyman legend. As she learns about the myth from the locals, she discovers that Candyman is very real, as he haunts her at every turn and begins killing those around her. Helen desperately tries to convince her loved ones and the police that Candyman is real, with their doubts seemingly destined to seal her fate as another victim.

One of the best horror movies based on a short story, Candyman is a classic of the genre and still holds up three decades later. It is a great example of how horror movies can incorporate social issues into their messaging, arriving decades before filmmakers like Jordan Peele, who wrote and produced the 2021 entry,popularized the idea. Candyman strikes the perfect balance between mystery and gore, and its haunting atmosphere does not let up until the credits roll, resulting in one of the greatest slasher movies of all time.

