‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Shares Haunting Animated Prologue

The forthcoming Candyman adaptation now has a haunting and timely animated prologue to accompany it. The new prologue was unveiled by Candyman director Nia DaCosta on Twitter. DaCosta’s “spiritual sequel” to the 1992 horror movie, which starred Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen, has been delayed to September 20, 2020. This means it’s the perfect time to get even better acquainted with DaCosta’s vision for this chilling tale.

DaCosta shared the animated prologue on Twitter, with a brief but powerful introduction accompanying it. The director writes, “CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been.”

From there, we watch three short stories combined into a two-and-a-half minute video which hint at the origins of the titular Candyman and other Black victims at the hands of the police and white people. Framed by the image of an artist painting portraits, we first see a factory worker offer candy to children before being pursued and beaten to death by the cops. In another brief montage, a young boy riding his bike is accused of something worthy of being locked in jail and executed for. The final story teases the origins of Candyman, who was born into slavery and grew up to be an artist who was killed when it was discovered he was in love with a white woman.

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

This animation style is seen briefly in the Candyman trailer; DaCosta confirmed more of it would be seen in the movie in a follow-up tweet. Crediting Manual Cinema with the shadow puppetry work and the haunting score to musical artist Lichens, DaCosta noted, “There’ll be much more where that came from in the film.”

The new Candyman tale stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as Anthony McCoy, a Chicago-area artist whose interest in the story of Candyman borders on obsession and slowly consumes his life. Candyman also stars Teyonah Parris (Chi-raq), Colman Domingo (Selma), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Four Weddings and a Funeral).

Candyman is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 20, 2020. For more, check out which horror movies we recommend watching if you loved this year’s The Invisible Man (including Candyman!).