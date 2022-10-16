Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Cabrini-Green homes were born out of a need — the need to house the many Black Americans who journeyed to Chicago in search of better opportunities post-World War I. And opportunities did come, although they did not naturally imply better living conditions, as people were restricted to shabby and small one-room houses without proper water and sanitation. The Frances Cabrini rowhouses emerged in 1942 when the Chicago Housing Society decided to provide public housing. In essence, the intention behind the now-notorious housing project's emergence was a good one. Moreover, the fact that the name which is now popularly associated with a horror film belonged to a Christian Italian nun, who became a pillar of support for fellow Italian immigrants, just adds gravitas to the story of the unfortunate neighborhood. The Green in the name was a contribution by the extension of buildings and houses that were built later. William Green, who was an American trade union leader, lent his name for the second part. Initially, life flourished for those who moved into these newly built houses. Things got better briefly only to take a turn for the worst as Cabrini-Green could not have remained isolated from the socio-political climate of the United States even if it wanted.

Candyman's Rise And Cabrini-Green's Fall Are Interlinked

Image via TriStar Pictures

The Candyman's myth began to take shape from the moment troubles emerged for the people of Cabrini-Green. With rampant racism creating a distance between Cabrini-Green and the world outside of it, desperate days had already knocked on the doors of those who lived in the housing project. As opportunities for Black Americans shrunk in the '70s and '80s, crime and violence reared their heads. As Cabrini-Green decayed amidst wealthy neighborhoods of the city, the notoriety was bound to rise as the houses and the people living in them were judged by the outer world for the crime and violence that flourished in the housing project.

Thus, gang violence was a part of the lives of Cabrini-Green residents. Gangs roamed the streets free and occupied buildings. Credit to Kathryn Peters for the quality of set decoration she achieved, but the murals and the graffiti on the walls in Candyman's lair in Cabrini-Green were all inspired by the vandalism that thrived in the real Cabrini-Green housing project. Even the mural of Helen (Virginia Madsen) that materialized on the wall in the end after her death would not have been a thing if it were not for the vandalistic art that marked the walls in Cabrini-Green. It must not be doubted that the real conditions of the housing project provided the apt setting for the film to find inspiration.

Image Via TriStar Pictures

The vandalized walls, the secluded apartments, and the delinquent gangs — all intrinsic to the atmosphere of The Candyman ­­— were borrowed from the neighborhood the film was set in. When Bernadette (Kasi Lemmons) exhibited apprehensions about going to Cabrini-Green for their research in the film, the fear was rooted in the crimes that were part of the people's lives in this Chicago community. Helen and Bernadette's decision to pretend to be cops was enforced by the practical implications of stepping into a neighborhood that's notorious for rapes and murders. But in reality, even cops were not safe within the fences of the Cabrini-Green housing project.

It must be pointed out that the crimes in Cabrini-Green were not merely a by-product of the times. They were a direct result of the neglect the neighborhood faced from the outside world, including the police who were sworn to protect the people. Both the original and Nia DaCosta's sequel addresses this aspect in various moments throughout the film. It's explicitly stated that Ruthie Jean, the Cabrini-Green resident whose apartment Helen and Bernadette visit on their first outing to the location, dialed 911, but as was the norm, the police never showed up. Vanessa Estella Williams' Anne-Marie put this harsh truth in front of Helen Lyle. But quickly, she digresses to put the blame on the Candyman whose fear stopped even the residents from coming out to help. Much later, the protagonist Helen voices her concerns about police neglect when she says to her friend Bernadette, "Two people get brutally murdered and the cops do nothing. A white woman goes in there and gets attacked, and they lock the whole place down."

Candyman Was The Answer To Horrors That Lurked Within Cabrini-Green

The legend of the Candyman was shaped in the vacuum created by the absence of law enforcement in Cabrini-Green. If anything, Helen must be credited for being a conscious protagonist who attributed the very existence of the Candyman to the desperation of Cabrini-Green's residents to escape the horrors of the world they lived in. The film attributes the origin of the Candyman's legend to the need of the community to emerge from the horrors of the society they lived in and survive amidst them. It's a long-established fact that the residents of Cabrini-Green doesn't fear the Candyman as much as they fear the police. For the people of Cabrini-Green, it was better to live in the fear of the unknown occurring than to call 911, knowing it could be an invitation to tangible horrors.

In this aspect, The Candyman (2021) was braver in its approach than the original. According to the original film, the Candyman's legend was born when a slave's son, Daniel Robitaille, was murdered by hired hooligans for loving a white girl. On the other hand, Nia DaCosta's version attributes the same to the murder of Sherman Fields, an unfortunate victim of police brutality. The Candyman (2021) takes it a further step by establishing that there are more members in the Candyman hive: all are victims of unjust racial violence. In the end, however, both versions of the Candyman's legend are invariably connected to the country's long history of racial crimes against Blacks.

In the movies, the Candyman was the answer to unsolved deaths and horrendous brutality that prevailed within Cabrini-Green. The Candyman proved to be the excuse for the residents to escape the realm of what's known – that the neglect and violence they face are not the results of incomprehensible evils but the inconsiderate treatment they have been receiving for years at the hands of the authorities. Murders, thefts, rapes, kidnappings – every unstoppable menace in Cabrini-Green that would not make sense in the absence of the Candyman found its justification in the wake of the urban legend. During Helen's early investigation into the Candyman, the possible existence of a serial killer who uses the weak partitions behind the bathroom mirrors in the Cabrini-Green apartments to enter the houses of his victims is hinted at. While the idea was not explored any further, it was a glaring example of the weak and unsafe structures in which the residents of the project lived. The Candyman appears when an individual speaks his name in front of the mirror five times. While the mirrors in the movies were a portal for the Candyman to materialize, they symbolized the unwanted horrors that could come the way of the residents in the real world as well.

From the gangs that terrorized the streets to the secluded apartments of Cabrini-Green, The Candyman owes much of its fascinating settings to the unfortunate neighborhood and its people. A holistic view of the neighborhood's history and the mythmaking presented in The Candyman easily paints a picture of how both elements would have fallen inadequate if not for the support they got from the other. While the last of Cabrini-Green buildings have been razed, the housing project's name is tied with that of the Candyman legend for eternity. Just as once Cabrini-Green helped the terror of the Candyman establish its lasting place in people's memories, it is time for the Candyman to respond to the favor by keeping Cabrini-Green's doomed legacy alive in some way.