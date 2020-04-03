Nia DaCosta’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Delayed Until September

Nia DaCosta‘s Candyman reboot has become the latest in a long line of movies shuffling release dates in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which also has Jordan Peele on board as executive producer, has been delayed from June 12 to September 25.

At this point, the studios are basically playing a guessing game with questions still in the air over coronavirus’ time table and how long it would take for audiences to feel comfortable returning to a theater. Candyman, an MGM/Universal production, was one of the last holdouts, occupying an early-summer space that became even more vacant when Warner Bros. pushed Wonder Woman 1984. At this juncture, the last major releases left standing in the mid-summer—and expect this to change by the second—is Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet, still scheduled for July 17.

Candyman is an update on the 1992 horror classic that starred Tony Todd as a vengeful hook-handed spirit haunting a Chicago housing project. The reboot stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) as a visual artist who returns to that same housing project, which has rendered unrecognizable by gentrification over the years. The film also stars Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Dracula), with Todd set to return and Cassie Kramer (Chicago P.D.) playing Virginia Madsen‘s role from the original film.

For more on Candyman, check out the full trailer below and read what Abdul-Mateen II told us about the film back in October of 2019.