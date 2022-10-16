Still as chilling a work as one could hope to have when it comes to horror, 1994’s Candyman proves to be one of those films that you can put on and just get sucked into until everything else is drowned out around you. Just as Tony Todd’s dynamic performance as the titular being draws in the unsuspecting characters, the film itself also manages to be just as macabre and mesmerizing. It has some hangups that will occasionally trip it up, but the striking scenes of terror remain as sharp as ever. If you haven’t yet seen it then best remedy that immediately and you’ll understand for yourself the power of its enduring allure.

A Familiar Yet Terrifying Plot

Based on a short story by Clive Barker, it is a film that ditches the original setting of contemporary Liverpool to instead explore the Cabrini-Green public housing development in Chicago. This is one of the many ways this adaptation makes some rather bold alterations and runs with them into a story that is familiar in some ways while remaining unclassifiable and frightening in others. It begins with a sinister opening title sequence where we look down upon the city as if we are witnessing the minuscule realities of daily life that could be crushed at any time. We then get introduced to graduate student Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) who is researching urban legends. In doing so, she stumbles upon the story of the infamous Candyman. Supposedly, he will appear when you speak his name five times in front of a mirror. She also learns that he is believed to be behind a recent killing at Cabrini–Green and throws herself into trying to get to the bottom of all the stories that are spreading. Helen believes that she can uncover the truth though ends up getting more than she bargained for.

Image Via TriStar Pictures

Candyman Is Very Much Real

As anyone who has ever seen a horror movie can see coming, it turns out that not only is Candyman real but he has taken a particular interest in Helen. However, the manner in which this all begins to play out is as unsettling as it is arresting. While Helen initially is dismissive of the story of the Candyman being true, in a manner that is more than a little bit arrogant, she will soon realize that he is very much real. The film takes its time in building tension before eventually revealing him to us in all his glory. The scene where he first appears to her in a parking garage is nothing short of spectacular in how simple yet completely disquieting it all is. Todd just has such a powerful presence as an actor that the way he carries himself is able to strike fear with even the simplest of moves. When combined with his sonorous and silky voice as the character walks slowly yet menacingly toward Helen, the film is able to cast a spell that is rarely broken over the entire runtime. The moments where it is broken are mainly due to some clumsy plotting here and there that takes away from the more haunting core of the story. However, when the film finds its groove, it really becomes something special.

An Unsettling Score That Elevates the Film

In particular, the score by longtime composer Philip Glass is absolutely perfect in setting the tone of the story. From the recurring piano theme that is beautiful even as it sets you on edge to the more operatic moments, it embeds itself into every corner of your mind where it stays even after the last note has faded. The score was so memorable that the recent sequel did a brief riff of sorts on the same notes because of how unforgettable they are. Every time you hear the music beginning to rise up you feel like you are hearing some sort of spiritual being take hold of you. While this newest film was not quite as beloved as the first, there still was something to appreciate in it because of how it took certain elements from the original and reimagined them. Of course, nothing will be as impactful as what the original introduced us to. There are just so many moments of incredible imagery that etch themselves into your mind. The way bees become interwoven into the fabric of the story and Candyman himself will never stop being spellbinding to watch. As it turns out, bringing those sequences to life required thousands of real bees and ended up with Todd reportedly getting stung twenty-three times. If ever there was a demonstration of one's commitment to the craft, it would be letting bees swarm over you for the shot. Rightfully so, Todd also got paid 1,000 dollars per sting.

Image Via TriStar Pictures

'Candyman' Endures Because of Tony Todd's Performance

Above all else, it is Todd who remains the high point of the entire experience. He has such an irreplaceable screen presence that every time he emerges from the shadows or appears to Helen the film gets infinitely better. Even when parts of the story don’t entirely come together and often stumble, it is Todd who keeps us engaged in the eerie experience. He doesn’t even fully show up until the 45-minute mark but immediately commands every scene that follows. It is a titanic performance of terror that remains one of the best ever put to screen in horror. The legacy of the series of films was one Todd began here and it just isn’t the same without him in the central role. Even as his small appearance at the end of the newest entry was a welcome one, it just didn’t quite have the same force and power as this original work. While he was identified as being a “slasher” of sorts, Todd ensured the legacy of Candyman transcended any easy categorization by just how fully he gave himself over to the character. It is by his hooked hand that the film will continue to stand the test of time and remain a prime example of how the power of a great performance can still grab us without ever letting go.

Rating: B+