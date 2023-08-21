The Big Picture Candyman, based on Clive Barker's work, is a landmark horror film from the 90s with a relevant and unsettling real-world tone ahead of its time.

Premium Collectibles Studio has announced a chilling ⅓ scale statue capturing the likeness of Tony Todd's sinister Candyman from the franchise's first sequel.

Candyman's legacy is as powerful as other iconic slasher killers, and while the following sequels didn't reach the heights of the original, the 2021 reboot has continued the franchise's compelling legacy.

While 90s horror is mostly remembered for Silence of the Lambs and Scream, one of the other masterpieces to come out of that killer decade was Candyman. Based on the work of horror legend Clive Barker, the intense supernatural slasher introduced the world to Tony Todd’s sinister Candyman. Now, just in time for Halloween, Premium Collectibles Studio has announced a new chilling status based on the iconic killer’s appearance in the franchise’s first sequel Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh.

⅓ scale statue, standing at 28 inches tall, captures the likeness of Todd’s villain eerily perfect with the piece coming with two interchangeable head sculpts. One that has a normal yet creepy depiction of Candyman while the other has a horde of bees buzzing from his mouth just like in the films. Candyman can be seen sporting his iconic brown fur jacket, worn looking gray slacks, and gnarly hook hand. The statue stands on top of a massive base that features the character’s exposed rib cage, honeycombs, skulls, and rotting flesh. There’s also a “Platinum Signature Exclusive” that includes Todd’s signature.

The Legacy of Candyman

When Candyman came out in 1992, it shocked the horror world with its complex themes focused on race and corruption in America’s class system. That set a very unsettling real world tone that was ahead of its time. Before you even talk about the suffocating atmosphere, oppressive folklore design for the lower class, and the brilliantly haunting musical score, Candyman to this day is a relevant film that’s one of the scariest in horror history. That’s all helped by Todd whose screen presence is as hypnotizing as it is morbidly terrifying. He will make you want to smash every mirror in existence. Because of him, Candyman stands toe-to-toe with the likes of other slasher killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Kruger, and Jason Voorhees. Like those famous frights, Candyman’s following two sequels never reached the traumatizing heights of the original, but 2021’s Candyman reboot has continued the slasher’s legacy in some very compelling ways.

Candyman…Candyman…Candyman…Candyman…

Premium Collectibles Studio’s Candyman statue is expected to ship between July and September 2024. Candyman will be priced at a scream-inducing $1,300 while the signature edition will be $1350. You can learn more about the new statue on Toyark.com While you wait for Candyman’s arrival, you can stream the 2021 reboot on Amazon Prime Video now.