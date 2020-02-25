First Look at ‘Candyman’ Arrives Ahead of the Full Trailer, Coming This Week

Candyman fans have been wondering just when the first look at the new film would be coming, considering it started production last August and has a release date of June 12th this year. Wait no more Candy-fans; the first look is here! Granted, it’s but a teaser of the first official trailer (which drops Thursday), but it does give us the first look at some of the new cast members saying the title terror’s name (oh these sweet summer children). We also have the first poster for the film and the beginnings of a social media marketing push, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Written by Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld, and based on characters created by Clive Barker, few details about the new film are available, even now. We know the plot will return to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood that provided the setting for the original 1992 movie, but beyond that, your guess is as good as ours. We’ll hopefully find out more when the trailer drops.

Peele also produces the “spiritual sequel” to the original film, which finds Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) in the director’s chair. Her cast features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen), Colman Domingo (Lincoln, Selma), Teyonah Parris (Dear White People, Chi-Raq), and the original Candyman himself, Tony Todd. Look for the film in theaters on June 12th, and head over to the movie’s official Facebook page for more.

Check out the teaser below, followed by the first poster, and be sure to circle back on Thursday for the full trailer: