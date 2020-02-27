First ‘Candyman’ Trailer Features Lots of Chills, Thrills, Kills, and…Bees

MGM has released the official trailer for Candyman, the spiritual sequel to the 1992 horror film of the same name which starred Tony Todd as the titular hook-handed killer. Fair warning, the trailer does seem to lay out just about all the twists and turns of the new take on the material. Even though it’s a familiar story, this new spin takes some big swings; it would have been nice to see them on the big screen instead of a cropped social media post, but that’s the world we live in now. Fair warning!

The original Candyman film, which starred Todd and Virginia Madsen, kicked off what is now a decades-long horror franchise with two sequels, 1995’s Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh and 1999’s Day of the Dead, sandwiched in between the original and this new movie. Based on characters created by Clive Barker and directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods), Candyman takes place in the same Chicago neighborhood as the first film.

The trailer teaser released on Tuesday previewed some of the characters we’d be crossing paths with over the course of the film played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Teyonah Parris (Chi-Raq), Colman Domingo (Euphoria), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Dracula). Most intriguing of all, Cassie Kramer (Chicago P.D.) will play the same character Madsen played in the first Candyman and Todd will be returning to the franchise.

Plot details for the feature produced and co-written by Jordan Peele have been kept under wraps until now; the full synopsis follows below. Production on the pic kicked off in August 2019 and the trailer is finally here for us to enjoy. Check it out below: