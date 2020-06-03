Cannes Unveils 2020 Lineup That Would’ve Been, Led by Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen

The Cannes Film Festival has announced what would’ve been its 2020 lineup, which includes new films from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen and Pixar.

As expected, Anderson’s The French Dispatch was offered an invitation, which makes sense since Cannes is a French festival. Its organizers love seeing stars roam the Croisette, and The French Dispatch boasts an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, and Anjelica Huston.

Meanwhile, Pete Docter‘s animated movie Soul made the cut, and McQueen secured a pair of festival slots for Lover’s Rock and Mangrove, which are part of the director’s anthology of five films that will debut on Amazon Prime and the BBC. Both films address racism in the UK, and McQueen dedicated them to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” said McQueen.

Elsewhere, Francis Lee‘s romantic drama Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan was among the high-profile titles along with Falling from director Viggo Mortensen, and Druk (Another Round) from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the excellent Mads Mikkelsen film The Hunt. Another film I’d keep an eye on is the Michael C. Hall movie John and the Hole, which boasts a very intriguing premise.

Take a look at the full list below, and let us know in the comments section which Cannes titles you’re looking forward to most.

The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson

Summer of 85, François Ozon

True Mothers, Naomi Kawase

Lover’s Rock, Steve McQueen

Mangrove, Steve McQueen

Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg

Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon

ADN, Maïwenn

Soul, Pete Docter

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Falling, Viggo Mortensen

Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz

Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck

Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki

Limbo, Ben Sharrock

Heaven, Im Sang-soo

Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter

Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux

Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid

Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar

The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret

John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto

Here We Are, Nir Bergman

Rouge, Farid Bentoumi

Sweat, Magnus von Horn

Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma

Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman

Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler

Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante

Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg

Slalom, Charlène Favier

Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria

Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi

Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh

16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon

Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis

Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury

Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan

On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi

9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne

Cévennes, Caroline Vignal

French Tench, Bruno Podalydès

Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol

Le Discours, Laurent Tirard

L’Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte

Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen

