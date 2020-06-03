Cannes Unveils 2020 Lineup That Would’ve Been, Led by Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen

The Cannes Film Festival has announced what would’ve been its 2020 lineup, which includes new films from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen and Pixar.
As expected, Anderson’s The French Dispatch was offered an invitation, which makes sense since Cannes is a French festival. Its organizers love seeing stars roam the Croisette, and The French Dispatch boasts an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Liev Schreiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Revolori, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler, Bob Balaban, and Anjelica Huston.
Meanwhile, Pete Docter‘s animated movie Soul made the cut, and McQueen secured a pair of festival slots for Lover’s Rock and Mangrove, which are part of the director’s anthology of five films that will debut on Amazon Prime and the BBC. Both films address racism in the UK, and McQueen dedicated them to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I dedicate these films to George Floyd, and all the other black people that have been murdered, seen or unseen, because of who they are, in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere. ‘If you are the big tree, we are the small axe.’ Black lives matter,” said McQueen.
Elsewhere, Francis Lee‘s romantic drama Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan was among the high-profile titles along with Falling from director Viggo Mortensen, and Druk (Another Round) from Thomas Vinterberg, director of the excellent Mads Mikkelsen film The Hunt. Another film I’d keep an eye on is the Michael C. Hall movie John and the Hole, which boasts a very intriguing premise.
Take a look at the full list below, and let us know in the comments section which Cannes titles you’re looking forward to most.
The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson
Summer of 85, François Ozon
True Mothers, Naomi Kawase
Lover’s Rock, Steve McQueen
Mangrove, Steve McQueen
Druk (Another Round), Thomas Vinterberg
Peninsula, Sang-ho Yeon
ADN, Maïwenn
Soul, Pete Docter
Ammonite, Francis Lee
Falling, Viggo Mortensen
Broken Keys, Jimmy Keyrouz
Truffle Hunters, Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck
Aya and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki
Limbo, Ben Sharrock
Heaven, Im Sang-soo
Last Words, Jonathan Nossiter
Des Hommes, Lucas Belvaux
Passion Simple, Danielle Arbid
Good Man, Marie-Castille Mention Schaar
The Things We Say, the Things We Do, Emmanuel Mouret
John and the Hole, Pascual Sisto
Here We Are, Nir Bergman
Rouge, Farid Bentoumi
Sweat, Magnus von Horn
Teddy, Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma
Un médecin de nuit, Elie Wajeman
Enfant Terrible, Oskar Roehler
Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plante
Pleasure, Ninja Thyberg
Slalom, Charlène Favier
Casa de Antiguidades, João Paulo Miranda Maria
Ibrahim, Samuel Gueismi
Gagarine, Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh
16 Printemps, Suzanne Lindon
Vaurien, Peter Dourountzis
Garçon chiffon, Nicolas Maury
Si Le Vent Tombe, Nora Martirosyan
On the Way to the Billion, Dieudo Hamadi
9 Days at Raqqa, Xavier de Lauzanne
Cévennes, Caroline Vignal
French Tench, Bruno Podalydès
Un Triomphe, Emmanuel Courcol
Le Discours, Laurent Tirard
L’Origine du Monde, Laurent Lafitte
Flee, Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Eight and a Half, Ann Hui, Sammo Kam-Bo Hung, Ringo Lam, Patrick Tam, Johnnie To, Hark Tsui, John Woo, Woo-Ping Yuen
