When one thinks of the Cannes Film Festival, one is inevitably going to think of movies. But not just any kind of movie. Cannes is associated with adult-skewing dramas that stimulate the brain and often provoke strong, visceral emotions from people. There really isn’t a specific mold for what a Cannes feature “looks like” (the whole point, conceptually, is that the festival is home to lots of different kinds of movies), but this is typically a domain that emphasizes grounded works that aren’t genre fare. This is where projects like Shoplifters, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and Taste of Cherry get to have their moments in the spotlight.

However, that doesn’t mean more mainstream fare hasn’t found its way to the Cannes Film Festival. On the contrary, each year, Cannes is home to a bevy of blockbuster features that use this major cinematic event as a key part of their respective marketing campaigns and release strategies. It certainly sounds odd on paper, the idea that a festival that functions as a home for so many artsy projects could also be the place where Shrek screened. But there’s a multitude of reasons Cannes has become a go-to home for such movies, which has often included a truly eclectic collection of blockbuster motion pictures.

When Did Blockbusters Start Premiering at Cannes?

Because the traditional summer blockbuster as we know it didn't really exist until 1975 (thank you, Jaws), the Cannes Film Festival pre-1975 was largely just dominated by the traditional arthouse fare the general public associates with this event, save for the occasional uber-mainstream movie premiere like Disney''s Peter Pan in the early 1950s. However, by the early 1980s, it was already clear that the Cannes Film Festival would eventually be making room for larger-scale productions. The 1983 edition of the festival featured the eventual summertime box office phenomenon WarGames, though its $12 million budget makes it debatable, even by 1983 standards, on whether or not it qualifies as a true blue "blockbuster."

Interestingly, one of the very first indisputable "blockbusters" to ever premiere at the event came in 1986 with a long-forgotten boondoggle, the Roman Polanski directorial effort Pirates. It's not exactly the kind of Amblin-style tentpole people associate nowadays with 1980s blockbusters, but with a mid-July domestic release date and a $40 million budget, Pirates certainly qualified as a summer blockbuster. Polanski’s enormous stature in the world of film (despite his hideous crimes in the 1970s) also made it equally obvious why Cannes personnel would’ve selected it to screen out of competition. Its dismal reception at its Cannes premiere foreshadowed how thoroughly Pirates would be rejected by the larger public just a few months later.

The '80s Saw a Deline in Blockbusters

By the end of the 1980s, the only other major blockbuster to screen at the Cannes Film Festival was Willow, a Ron Howard directorial effort that didn't even technically premiere at the event. The lack of ubiquity of blockbusters at the Cannes Film Festival in this era spoke to how there just weren't a ton of massive costly movies being produced in this era (with fewer being made, there were fewer potential blockbusters to premiere at Cannes), and the strict divide between "commercial" and "artsy" cinema in this era. The ideas of "high" and "low" art were firmly cemented in most people's minds and that was going to prevent the idea of blockbuster cinema ever being taken seriously as even an Out of Competition player at Cannes.

However, 1993’s Cannes Film Festival saw the Sylvester Stallone blockbuster Cliffhanger premiere in the Out of Competition section at this event, a momentous development given that this was the same Cannes where The Piano and Farewell My Concubine both took home the Palme d'Or. Meanwhile, the following year, Pulp Fiction would take the Cannes Film Festival by storm and, with its Palme d’Or victory, redefine the place genre cinema had at this event. There was no going back now, especially with movie studios growing increasingly in love with blockbuster genre cinema as a way to make easy money.

Which Modern Blockbusters Have Premiered at Cannes?

The 21st century has seen it become extremely common for massive blockbusters to premiere at Cannes. Occasionally, this includes titles that start out life as potentially "just" arthouse titles before eventually becoming sizable hits, like Crouching Tiger: Hidden Dragon, which premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival months before its general release where it took the public by storm. Generally, though, the blockbusters debuting at Cannes are titles that studios already hope will pull in swarms of moviegoers. A splashy Cannes premiere can help juice up tracking numbers and lend a sense of prestige that further bolsters potential box office juggernauts.

A prime example of this phenomenon was the 2001 feature Shrek, which held one of its first screenings at the Cannes Film Festival. Not only that, but this animated feature was playing in competition at Cannes, an incredible rarity for a mainstream blockbuster title and something that almost never happens for animated fare. Just the existence of it in the Cannes competition line-up helped cement the idea that Shrek was more than just another run-of-the-mill fantasy movie for youngsters. This was something adults could enjoy on their own terms too. The fact that Shrek went over like gangbusters with the Cannes crowd gave this DreamWorks Animation title a great jolt of publicity as it prepared to make its domestic debut.

In the years since, titles ranging from Top Gun: Maverick to the last two Indiana Jones installments (Dial of Destiny was this year's blockbuster premiere) to The BFG have all had their premiere screenings at the Cannes Film Festival, typically in the Out of Competition slot. Traditionally, the blockbusters screening at this event are titles like Maverick or Indiana Jones aimed at older crowds that aren’t part of young-skewing annual franchises (like the Wizarding World or Marvel Cinematic Universe), a reflection of what kind of crowd is expected to show up to Cannes. Meanwhile, keeping these films (with the occasional exception of Shrek) out of competition ensures that the primary focus of Cannes can remain on the arthouse material that doesn’t usually get such a lavish launchpad for theatrical releases. This is their show, the blockbusters are just here at the Cannes Film Festival as an occasional splurge or treat.