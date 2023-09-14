The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious annual film festivals in the world, making it no surprise that it attracts huge names like Quentin Tarantino and Jane Fonda as well as up-and-coming filmmakers hoping to have their work explode onto the scene. Having been founded back in 1946, this film festival has since been showcasing various projects that deserve to be given a proper chance at the spotlight, may it be a documentary or a feature. Its importance to the big industry has been remarkable over the last 75 years. Some of the past Palme d'Or winners to note include Paris, Texas (1984), The Piano (1993), Parasite (2019), and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall winning this year. There are a lot of things to love about this annual event, and there are also things that some people may not know about it. For example, did you know there is such a thing as Palm Dog?

How Did Palm Dog Start at the Cannes Film Festival?

Image via Warner Bros. France

Palm Dog was founded in 2001 with a pretty adorable story. This award ceremony came to fruition thanks to Toby Rose, and it was inspired by his charming fox terrier named Mutt who was born in Champagne, France. While Mutt is sadly no longer with him, this cute dog was able to witness the unique award show for quite some time. At first, Palm Dog did not really have much of a reputation within the festival. However, throughout the years, reputable judges and critics have started to show support for this ceremony and thus gained a more respectable and coveted standing. And, well, they do deserve the recognition. Now, we get to see the amount of love and appreciation for a man’s best friend who acted alongside many big actors.

This award ceremony is one of the best things to ever come out of Cannes as well as one of the cutest events to date as it involves, as per the name, canine friends who gave it their all on screen. There is nothing quite like this, which makes it all the more fun and interesting. Besides Toby Rose, Palm Dog comprises a pretty impressive jury in charge of selecting and awarding. These include The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw, Screen International’s Anna Smith, and Deadline’s Joe Utichi, among others. So, it is safe to say that the jury is made up of respectable names in the industry.

Quentin Tarantino Was Thrilled To Accept the Palm Dog for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Pit Bull

Image via Sony Pictures

There are also times that actors and directors actually attend the event and honor the talented dog in their nominated film. With this comes even more recognition and publicity for the ceremony. Major agencies, such as BBC and AFP, and journalists from magazines and media outlets, such as the New York Times and Vanity Fair, all come together to cover Palm Dog — which solidifies just how this ceremony is getting bigger and bigger. One of the most notable moments was in 2019 when Quentin Tarantino arrived to collect the award for pitbull Sayuri aka Brandy, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, who played Brad Pitt's dog in the movie. “I have to say I am so honored to have this,” Tarantino explained. “I’ve told everybody, I have no idea if we’re going to win the Palme d’Or. I feel no entitlement. But I did feel that I was in good standing to win the Palm Dog. So I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America.”

Palm Dog proceeds much like any other award ceremonies we know, the only major difference is the ones who are being given the awards. This event is usually held on the last Friday of Cannes. The award can go to a single canine or a group, live or animated. After the process of selection, the winner receives the bespoke leather collar named PALM DOG, and it is likely to make you say “aw” because why not? Dogs receiving an award (or any recognition, really) for their cuteness and contribution to a film is nothing short of adorable, and we just hope that Palm Dog goes forever and lets the dogs have their moment to shine.

Who Has Won the Cannes Film Festival's Palm Dog?

Image via Pixar

Considering that Palm Dog was established in 2001, it is safe to say that the list of notable winners is already quite long (and delightful). The first-ever winner of the PALM DOG collar is Otis, who was on The Anniversary Party (2001). While the movie centers on a married couple and their issues, Otis really did steal the show, and just would not be the same without him. Then there is Uggie in The Artist (2011) and 2021's The Souvenir Part II, which also stars three magnificent canines, namely Rose, Dora, and Snowbear.

As for an animated film, we have the squirrel-loving Dug in Up from 2009. And if we are talking about the most recent winner in Palm Dog, it goes to Messi for being in the aforementioned Anatomy of a Fall. Messi (named Snoop in the film) is a lovely border collie who shares the screen with incredible actors and is as much part of the film as they are. No matter what role the dog plays in a movie — whether they are just there to let out a few barks or play a more significant role — all we know is that they did their absolute best and deserve a hug, and Palm Dog gives that feeling.